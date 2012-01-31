(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our
ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered
bond program and related series following our corresponding
action on 15 eurozone members.
-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16
eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone
sovereign CreditWatch placements.
-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today lowered our
ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered bond program
and related series to reflect the changed sovereign ratings and
the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.
-- Our ratings on Banco Santander Totta's mortgage covered
bond program and related series remain on CreditWatch negative.
We will continue to monitor the covered bond program and will
resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have performed
additional analysis.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating
covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions
underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all
outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a
result of this review.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit
ratings on Banco Santander Totta S.A.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3)
mortgage covered bond program and related series of covered
bonds ("obrigacoes hipotecarias") issued under the program. Our
ratings on the covered bond program and related series remain on
CreditWatch negative (see list below).
On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our
ratings on Banco Santander Totta's covered bond program and
related series following the CreditWatch negative placement of
our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or
eurozone) members on Dec. 5, as well as the CreditWatch negative
placement of the rating on the issuer (see "Standard & Poor's
Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative
Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, "Ratings On Seven
Portuguese Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following
Similar Action On Sovereign," published on Dec. 7, 2011, and
"Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements,"
published on Dec. 15, 2011).