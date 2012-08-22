BRIEF-Lar Espana secures financing agreement of 34.8 mln euros
* SECURES FINANCING AGREEMENT TOTALLING 34.8 MILLION EUROS, WHICH WILL ALLOW IT TO ACQUIRE NEW ASSETS OVER THE COMING MONTHS
Aug 22 BankNordik P/F
* Moody's has today withdrawn BankNordik P/F's standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR) of D+ mapping to a ba1 baseline credit assessment, and the long-and short-term bank deposit ratings of Baa3/P-3.
COLOMBO, June 6 Strong economic growth in the Maldives is expected to help lower the nation's borrowing costs in future, the government said on Tuesday, after the Indian Ocean archipelago raised $200 million via a debut sovereign bond last week.