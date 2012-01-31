(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series following our corresponding action on 15 eurozone members.

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5 eurozone sovereign CreditWatch placements.

-- Following the Jan. 13 actions, we have today removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series to reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country-risk exposure on this program.

-- We have also assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these public-sector covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook for the rating on the sovereign.

-- Additionally, we affirmed our long-term senior secured ratings on the program and related series.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's public-sector covered bond program and related series of covered bonds ("obligations foncieres") issued under the program. At the same time, we assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds to reflect the negative outlook on the rating of the sovereign, and affirmed our long-term 'AAA' senior secured ratings on the program and related series (see list below).

On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series following the CreditWatch negative placement of our ratings on 15 European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) members on Dec. 5 (see "Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications," published on Dec. 5, 2011, and "Ratings On Eight Covered Bond Programs Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Eurozone Sovereign CreditWatch Placements," published on Dec. 15, 2011).

On Jan. 13, 2012, we took several rating actions on 16 eurozone sovereigns, thereby resolving the Dec. 5, 2011 CreditWatch placements (see "Standard & Poor's Takes Various Rating Actions On 16 Eurozone Sovereign Governments").

Following those actions, today's rating actions on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series reflect the changed sovereign ratings and the impact of the country risk exposure on this program.

Under our criteria for rating nonsovereign issuers and structured finance transactions--including covered bonds--above the rating on the related sovereign in the eurozone ("EMU criteria"), we determine the maximum rating differential between sovereign and covered bond ratings based on the sovereign rating level and the covered bond program's country-risk exposure (see "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011). This assessment caps any potential further uplift typically available under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).

Under our EMU criteria, a covered bond program that has what we consider to be a "high" country-risk exposure would typically only achieve a one-notch uplift above the rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. A "low" country-risk exposure allows a maximum uplift of six notches above the investment-grade rating on the country in which the cover pool assets are located. If the sovereign rating is in the speculative-grade category, the maximum uplift is five notches.

Under our EMU criteria, the high exposure to public-sector obligors in the Republic of France registered in the cover pool results in a "high" country-risk exposure, which caps the maximum rating differential between our rating on the covered bond program and our unsolicited long-term sovereign rating on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) to one notch.

As our ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series are one notch above our rating on the sovereign, we have performed a sensitivity analysis to assess whether under increased stresses the currently available credit enhancement for the covered bond program is still commensurate with the maximum potential ratings uplift under our criteria for rating covered bonds.

As we believe that the issuer can continue to support the current available maximum ratings uplift with available excess overcollateralization and that the issuer has the willingness and capacity to continue to support the maximum ratings uplift possible under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program and related series.

We have assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on the covered bonds issued under Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF's covered bond program to reflect the negative outlook on our unsolicited rating on France.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). The assumptions and methodologies used in the credit and cash flow analysis are currently under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). The scope of our review of the analysis of public-sector assets may include our default rate stresses, correlation assumptions, recovery levels, model risk, concentration limits, and credit enhancement levels. Further, as part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. The assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are also under review.

This review may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RATINGS LIST

Rating

Program/ To From

Country: Covered bond type

Ratings Removed From CreditWatch Negative; Ratings Affirmed; Negative Outlook Assigned

Credit Mutuel Arkea Public Sector SCF

AAA/Negative AAA/Watch Neg

France: Public-Sector Covered Bonds (Obligations Foncieres)