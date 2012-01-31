(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Bank of Moscow's (CBM) two upcoming RUB issues of senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency 'B+(exp)' and National Long-term 'A-(rus)(exp)'expected ratings. The expected Recovery Ratings for the bonds are 'RR4'

The bonds' final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The bonds have a maturity of five years and nominal values of RUB3bn for the Series 9 bonds and RUB5bn for the Series 10 bonds.

CBM is a medium-sized Moscow-based bank focusing on corporate lending, the 21st largest in Russia by assets at HY2011, owned by Roman Avdeev.