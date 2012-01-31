(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our opinion, Lebanon continues to face internal and external political challenges, which we believe constrain growth, hinder fiscal consolidation, and increase the country's vulnerability to a balance of payments crisis.

-- We consider that the country's large, stable, and growing resident and nonresident depositor base accommodates the government's financing needs.

-- We are affirming the 'B/B' sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lebanon.

-- The stable outlook balances our view of Lebanon's political risks, high level of government debt, and extensive dollarization against its level of economic development and international reserves.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign- and local-currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Lebanon. The outlook is stable. The recovery rating is '4'. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at 'BB-'.

The ratings on the Republic of Lebanon are constrained by the country's high public debt burden, large current account imbalances, and the divisive political environment. The ratings are supported by Lebanon's stable resident and nonresident depositor base, which in our view supports the country's comparatively strong and well-regulated financial system and meets both the banks' and the government's funding needs.

While we believe that Lebanon has maintained a greater degree of stability than a number of its neighbors in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, it has not been immune from the political and economic turmoil in the region. Moreover, unlike previous crises in recent years, which we consider had a positive effect on the Lebanese economy--for example by capturing tourism and capital outflows from neighboring countries, thereby boosting the financial sector and in turn helping to drive growth--the growing instability in Syria, and the uncertainty caused by the Lebanon's extended political transition during the first half of 2011, have depressed investment. These factors have weighed heavily on the tourism and financial services sectors in particular, despite the limited direct trade links between Lebanon and Syria.

We therefore estimate that GDP growth reached 1.5% in 2011, after an average of 8.2% between 2007-2010. We expect real GDP growth to recover to 3.5% in 2012, rising to 5% by 2014, supported by a recovery in tourism and levels of investment. We assume that regional instability, particularly the turmoil in Syria, will continue to constrain Lebanese consumer and investment sentiment in the near term, but that the Lebanese government will not collapse. We could revise our growth projections downward if the regional geopolitical situation worsens. We do not expect growth to reach pre-2011 levels in the medium term, since those levels largely resulted from a convergence of key factors, including political and macroeconomic stability, and the global low interest environment, which drove capital inflows into Lebanon.

Lebanon's fiscal profile is weak in our view. The government has not passed a budget since 2005, which we consider has constrained expenditure growth and contributed to many years of underinvestment in Lebanon's productive infrastructure. Higher oil prices have pushed subsidies to Electricite du Liban (EdL) to more than 4% of GDP in 2011. Although Lebanon's primary fiscal balance remains in surplus by more than 2% of GDP, interest payments on the debt consume more than 40% of government revenues and just below 10% of GDP, resulting in an overall general government deficit of 7% of GDP in 2011. We expect Lebanon to run fiscal deficits of this size for the forecast horizon. Notwithstanding the high deficits that the government is experiencing, the ratio of gross general government debt to GDP has declined to 133% in 2010 from 180% in 2006. We consider this is due to high real (and nominal) economic growth and modest real interest rates, but not to fiscal reform. With weaker growth over 2011-2012, we estimate that gross general government debt will remain flat at 132% of GDP in 2011, 39% of which is denominated in foreign currency, but predominantly held by domestic banks. We expect the debt burden to stabilize at this level.