Overview
-- In our view, the Republic of Mozambique benefits from a track record
of improving economic management, bright growth prospects related to a rapidly
growing mining sector, and strong donor support.
-- However, it has a very low level of development, a history of social
unrest in the face of rising prices on staples, and sizable fiscal and current
account deficits.
-- We are affirming our 'B+/B' long- and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings on Mozambique.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that donor support will continue
to help fund fiscal and external deficits, strong economic growth will
continue, and the political situation will remain broadly stable.
Rating Action
On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+/B' long-
and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the
Republic of Mozambique. The outlook is stable. The transfer and convertibility
(T&C) assessment remains at 'B+'.
Rationale
The ratings on Mozambique are constrained by the country's very low level of
development, its history of social unrest in the face of rising prices on
staples, and reliance on donor support. Mozambique's economic growth, fiscal
revenues, and balance of payments rely heavily on aid and foreign investment
inflows. The country's GDP per capita (US$510 in 2011) remains one of the
lowest among all rated sovereigns.
The ratings are supported by improving economic management, favorable growth
prospects, a rapidly growing mining sector, and strong donor support. Close
cooperation with the IMF and other international financial institutions has
served as a policy anchor, helped manage the economy, and maintained aid
flows. Mozambique has recorded rapid real GDP growth over the past decade,
which has been underpinned by robust investment inflows in large projects in
the highly promising mining sector. We expect this trend to continue, and
project real GDP per capita growth will average about 5.5% in 2012-2015.
Nevertheless, we believe that violence in the capital, Maputo, and elsewhere
over increases in the prices of essential goods in 2010 highlighted the
inherent vulnerability of a low-income society, as well as the general
perception of a gap between government interests and the population's social
hardships. This gap was highlighted by the government's most recent poverty
survey, which revealed that, despite rapid growth, poverty had not decreased
significantly. As a result, the government is trying to promote more-inclusive
growth, but we believe this will be difficult given low labor force skills and
infrastructure deficiencies.
The country is vulnerable to bouts of rapid consumer price inflation, as seen
in 2010-2011 when annual inflation averaged 11.5%. However, monetary
tightening and appreciation of the metical (the local currency) have led to
disinflation in recent months.
We expect the government will make slow progress in narrowing the fiscal
deficit as a proportion of GDP in 2012-2015, given its ambitious plans for
capital investment amid steady growth in current spending, particularly on
priority sectors. We forecast the general government deficit to average 5.3%
of GDP during 2012-2015. This deficit will be financed primarily through
concessional borrowing. However, we expect Mozambique's record of improving
revenue mobilization will continue. We view this as essential in tackling its
significant development and infrastructure challenges while gradually reducing
its reliance on foreign aid. Nevertheless, the sustainability of public
finances hinges on continued and substantial donor assistance--grants account
for about one-third of total government revenue.
The Multilateral Debt Relief and HIPC initiatives contributed to a significant
reduction in Mozambique's net external debt stock in 2006. We expect net debt
to remain fairly steady at about 30% of GDP over the next few years as
double-digit nominal GDP growth offsets the impact of the deficits and the
weakening currency.
On the external side, we expect large current account deficits to persist due
to sizable imports of consumer and capital goods, the latter related to some
of the mega projects in the mining sector. As import needs ease and exports
rise, we expect the current account deficit to decline slightly to just over
10% of GDP in 2015.
The trade, service, and net income deficits in the current account are
partially offset by transfers, which also flow into the country through the
capital account. Net FDI covers a large share of the current account deficit,
and Mozambique relies on concessional debt for the remainder. Therefore the
external accounts are vulnerable to any deterioration in donor relations. We
believe that donors could suspend aid disbursements if they perceive abuses of
democratic processes in the run-up to the 2014 presidential and parliamentary
elections. Moreover, if new rail and port infrastructure is not completed as
planned, we think that coal exports could disappoint, leading to wider current
account deficits than we currently forecast.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that growth will remain strong and
that significant donor inflows will continue to fund Mozambique's fiscal
deficits, as well as its balance of payments. The outlook also reflects our
expectation that the political situation will remain stable despite the risk
of sporadic unrest, particularly closer to the elections due in 2014.
We may lower the ratings if donor support wavers, fiscal or external deficits
widen, inflation returns to double-digit rates, or social unrest or political
tensions escalate. We could raise the ratings in the medium term if growth
prospects improve, fiscal deficits decline substantially, or the output from
the burgeoning minerals sector is significantly higher than expected.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Mozambique (Republic of)
Sovereign Credit Rating B+/Stable/B
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B+
