Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Bank Belgium
, KBC Bank and KBC Group's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from 'A' and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this comment.
The rating actions on Dexia Bank Belgium, KBC Bank and KBC
Group follow the downgrade of Belgium's Long-term IDR (see
'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns' dated 27
January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Dexia Bank Belgium, KBC
Bank and KBC Group's Long-term IDRs are at their Support Rating
Floors, reflecting the agency's view that there would be an
extremely high probability of potential additional support from
the Belgian state ('AA'/Negative) if required. The downgrade of
Belgium's Long-term IDR means its ability to support these
institutions has decreased. Hence, the agency has revised these
institutions' Support Rating Floors to 'A-'. The Short-term IDRs
of these three institutions have been affirmed at 'F1', the
higher of the two mapping options which link Short-term and
Long-term IDRs generally applied by Fitch. This reflects the
agency's belief that potential additional support from the
Belgian state is more certain in the short-term.
KBC Insurance and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings have also been downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' as a
result of the revision of the KBC Group's Support Rating Floor.
The Outlook for both companies is Stable.
Subordinated debt of the above-mentioned banks is notched
down from their Viability Ratings in line with the criteria
report, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities'
dated 15 December 2011 available at www.fitchratings.com. In
addition, the rating of hybrid capital instruments reflects the
risk of non-performance. The Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt
issued by Dexia Bank Belgium has no coupon flexibility and is
therefore rated only one notch below the bank's Viability
Rating.
Dexia Credit Local's IDRs and Support Rating Floor reflect
the potential additional support if required from France
('AAA'/Negative) and are unaffected by the downgrade of Belgium.
However, Dexia Credit Local's debt guaranteed by the States of
France, Belgium and Luxembourg ('AAA'/Stable) on a several but
not joint basis is rated the same as the weakest of the three
sovereigns, which is currently Belgium. Hence, this guaranteed
debt has been downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed from
RWN.