Aug 22 -
Summary analysis -- Noor Takaful Family PJSC ---------------------- 22-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Arab
Emirates
Local currency BB+/Stable/--
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jan-2012 BB+/-- --/--
10-May-2011 BBB-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Noor Takaful Family PJSC & Noor Takaful General PJSC (NTF&NTG)
reflect good capitalization and strong asset liquidity to cover technical
liabilities. In addition, the continuing active support of shareholders is
viewed favorably. The weakness of the developing business profile is a key
ratings drag as this is inhibiting the necessary delivery of profitable
earnings to both takaful funds and shareholders.
Risk-based capital adequacy and liquidity remain key rating strengths.
Although shareholders have provided capital injections to both NTF&NTG when
necessary, we consider the need for continual support to be an operational
weakness. We recognize that the management team has been instrumental in
refocusing the operations to deal with the very different market conditions
following the establishment of the companies.
NTF&NTG's lack of technical profitability so far, and need for ongoing capital
support, continues to weigh on the ratings. Management started rebuilding the
companies' operational bases in early 2011 and continues to focus on enabling
both companies to achieve break-even trading during 2012. Standard & Poor's
does not expect either company to deliver annual break-even earnings until
2013. Achieving profitable earnings has been helped by management negotiating
reduced group service costs from the parent to reflect more accurately the
operational scales of both entities.
We consider NTF&NTG as government-related entities (GREs), although the
ratings do not factor in any uplift for potential extraordinary government
support. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we assign a "moderate"
likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for the
companies in case of need. This assessment is based on the insurers' strong
link with, but limited importance to, the government of Dubai.
Currently, NTF&NTG are functionally operated and managed as one entity. They
have one brand, one management team, identical shareholder and control
structures, and currently substantially undifferentiated financial profiles.
Therefore, for the medium term we shall continue to expect their ratings to
move in tandem. We recognize that any surplus capital is not fungible between
the two companies and the rating alignment may cease if they develop
significantly differentiated operational or financial profiles.