Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Irish Life Assurance plc's (Irish Life) 'BBB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating, 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (LTIDR) and subordinated debt rating of 'BB+'. The agency has also removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on the ratings, and assigned a Negative Outlook to the IFS and LTIDR.

The rating actions reflect the fact that the RWN on Ireland ('BBB+') has been removed and the rating has been assigned a Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone Sovereigns" dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The ratings continue to reflect the close link between Irish Life and the Irish economy and Irish Life's exposure to Irish government debt.

The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include the macro-economic environment having a greater than expected impact on persistency or new business or any threats to profitability. Such threats could include the impact of the Irish government's austerity package, high unemployment, reduced consumer confidence and lower than expected GDP triggering higher policyholder lapse rates and lower sales volumes. Any downgrade to Ireland's rating could lead to a downgrade of Irish Life.

Irish Life was put up for sale by its parent Irish Life & Permanent plc in August 2011. However, no buyer had been found so far and Fitch believes it will be challenging to find a suitable buyer in the current macroeconomic environment.