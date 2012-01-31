Jan 31 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned a 'A-' rating to Tesco Property Finance
5's secured bonds.
-- This is the fifth Tesco Property Finance
sale-and-leaseback transaction since 2009.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-'
credit rating to Tesco Property Finance 5 PLC's planned issuance
of GBP450.5 million secured bonds.
The transaction is a sale-and-leaseback transaction
involving 11 supermarket properties that the Tesco Sarum Ltd.
Partnership (the partnership) owns. The properties are leased to
subsidiaries of Tesco PLC, whose rental obligations
are guaranteed by Tesco PLC. One of these supermarkets is
planned to contain seven retail units, sublet to third parties
but with Tesco ultimately obligated to make rental payments
under the lease. Each Tesco occupational lease is effectively
full-repairing and insuring, and the lease term will expire
after the maturity date of the bonds, with no assignment rights.
However, the leases include a break clause (for all leases
simultaneously) in January 2022, only exercisable if the bonds
have been fully repaid.
The transaction is structured so that the bond obligations
are ultimately supported by the payment stream emanating from
the underlying Tesco occupational leases. To mitigate the risk
that rental receipts are insufficient to meet fixed interest and
principal payments under the partnership loan, the issuer has
entered into partnership and issuer-level swaps with Tesco as
the ultimate swap counterparty, to provide fixed payments at
each interest payment date (IPD).
Tesco Property Finance 5 issued the secured bonds and used
the proceeds to enter into new financing with the borrower. The
bonds are fully amortizing over the life of the transaction.
This is the fifth Tesco Property Finance sale-and-leaseback
transaction since 2009. The previous four transactions have seen
GBP2.6 billion of long-dated, fixed-rate financing raised.
