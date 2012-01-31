(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland-based Bank Pekao SA (Pekao), including
its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, Fitch
has affirmed the ratings of Pekao's subsidiary, Pekao Bank Hipoteczny's (Pekao BH). A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
Pekao's Long- and Short-term IDRs are based on its intrinsic strength, reflected
in its Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-', and do not benefit from any potential
support that it can expect to receive from its parent, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC,
rated 'A-'/RWN), in case of need. The Stable Outlook on Pekao's Long-term IDR
reflects Fitch's view on the outlook for Pekao's standalone risk profile as well
as the Stable Outlook on Poland's sovereign ratings (foreign currency Long-term
IDR 'A-'/Stable).
Pekao BH's ratings are based on the extremely high probably of support from its
100% owner, Pekao.
Pekao's Long-term IDR and VR reflect the bank's stable and diversified funding
base, ample capitalisation and strong franchise as well as consistency in
conservative credit and market risk management. These factors have made Pekao
more resilient to the deterioration in the operating environment during the
crisis compared with peers, and in Fitch's view give the bank sufficient
flexibility to accommodate any negative impact from the slowing Polish economy.
Foreign currency mortgage lending is limited, asset quality deterioration has
been contained and profitability has remained sound throughout the current
cycle.
Pekao's ratings also reflect Fitch's view that possible contagion risk from UC
is limited at present. This reflects Pekao's low dependence on group and
wholesale funding, its robust domestic franchise and a strong local regulator,
which in Fitch's view would be very unlikely to permit excessive transfers of
capital and liquidity from Polish banks to their foreign parents. Nevertheless,
Fitch will conduct a further review of Pekao's ratings if the resolution of the
RWN on UC results in negative rating action.
Given Pekao's exposures to Polish sovereign risk and the Polish operating
environment, any negative action on Poland's sovereign ratings could also put
downward pressure on the ratings of Pekao.
Pekao is a universal bank with the second-largest market share in Poland by
total assets, serving more than 4 million customers. It holds the second-largest
market share in retail deposits. Pekao also directly owns the small UniCredit
Bank in Ukraine, although this has been put up for sale. Apart from banking,
Pekao offers leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management services through
its subsidiaries.
Pekao BH is a specialised mortgage lender involved in financing residential and
commercial real estate through lending to private individuals and corporate
customers. At end-H111, Pekao BH's gross loans accounted for 2.0% of Pekao's
consolidated gross loan book.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank Pekao SA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Pekao Bank Hipoteczny
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA'(pol); Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+'(pol)