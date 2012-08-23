(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Wairarapa Building
Society's (WBS) Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+'
and 'B' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same
time, the agency has affirmed WBS's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+', Support
Rating at '4' and Support Rating Floor at 'B'.
The affirmation of WBS's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect WBS's sound asset
quality, good funding, adequate capitalisation and acceptable on-balance sheet
liquidity. The ratings also take into consideration WBS's limited franchise and
financial flexibility.
Fitch notes that WBS's capitalisation, asset quality and operating performance
improved during the year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12). Moreover, the society's
funding and liquidity positions remained healthy. WBS had no impaired loans at
FYE12 and past due loans were well secured by low loan to value ratios. However,
WBS is exposed to some large loans relative to the size of the institution
although a historically prudent underwriting approach does help mitigate this
risk.
Capitalisation as measured by the tangible common equity/tangible asset ratio
improved to 15% at FYE12 (FYE11: 14%) following a reduction in the loan book and
growth in retained earnings. Fitch views WBS's high capital ratios relative to
peers as appropriate due to loan concentrations and limited ability to access
capital.
WBS's loan book is fully funded by customer deposits and although only 1% of the
society's deposits had a maturity beyond 12 months, roll over rates have
averaged around 90% and funding is adequately diversified by instruments and
maturities for an institution of its size. WBS's liquidity position is supported
by NZD10.3m of cash and liquid investments in addition to committed facilities
totalling NZD18m.
WBS's pre-impairment profits strengthened during FY12 following lower write
downs in the society's property investment portfolio and falling exposure to
hedging costs. Fitch expects operating performance to strengthen in FY13 as WBS
could still benefit from asset re-pricing and reduced hedging costs. However, a
low credit growth environment and well capitalised banking system are increasing
competition among lenders for loans and more onerous regulatory (liquidity)
requirements for retail deposits.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely as WBS's ratings are constrained by geographic
concentration, in addition to high large-loan exposure and a small absolute
capital base. An unexpected decline in asset quality leading to an erosion of
capital would have a negative impact on WBS's ratings. Moreover, if this caused
reputational damage, weakened the franchise and impacted funding, WBS's ratings
would likely be downgraded.
WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect the society's small market
share in New Zealand. The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change
in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand sovereign to
provide timely support to the society. This might arise if New Zealand's
financial position is weakened and reflected in a multi-notch downgrade of the
country's Long-Term IDR. However, Fitch views this scenario to be fairly
unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Wairarapa Building Society:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Local Currency Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Local Currency Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'