BRIEF-Pacific Securities' net loss at 76.8 mln yuan in May
* Says net loss at 76.8 million yuan ($11.30 million) in May
Aug 23 DBS Bank (DBS)
* Moody's confirms DBS Bank's ratings and assigns a negative outlook
ISTANBUL, June 6 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's majority stake will be held by the founding Akarlilar family while Turkven will have a minority stake following the company's public offering, chief executive Cuneyt Yavuz said on Tuesday.