Aug 23 - Price increases for residential housing in Belgium are showing signs of slowing from their considerable increase of the past two decades, but a slump in values is unlikely, says Standard & Poor's today in a report: "Belgium's Housing Market Is Slowing, But A Slump Is Unlikely."

Home prices multiplied by 2.8x in real terms between the first quarter of 1985 and the fourth quarter of 2008, and by 1.8x since the first quarter of 1997. The market was only temporarily affected at the onset of the financial crisis in the first two quarters of 2009, before continuing its upward trend.

Yet, the report sees a number of reasons why the Belgium's home-price surge may now be cooling off. Disposable incomes are falling and mortgage loans are declining. Above all, any austerity-driven reversal of the government's currently supportive tax policies that have encouraged home buying could potentially dampen Belgium's housing market.

"Any abrupt change in tax policy by the Belgian government would in our view have the potential to depress home prices for a period of time," said Standard & Poor's economist Sophie Tahiri. "However, we think a more likely scenario will be that prices stabilize or decline only slightly in the short term as a result of the uncertain economic outlook."

A mixture of factors mitigate against a depression in Belgium's housing market over the coming quarters, the report says. Not least of these are that prices and household debt are still moderate compared with other European countries, and affordability of housing, although on the decline, remains high.

"While house prices have nearly doubled since 1997, our calculations show that prices in absolute terms still appear affordable," said Ms. Tahiri. "What's more, inelastic supply and growing demand should continue to broadly underpin Belgium's housing market over the longer term."

Demand will continue to be pushed by a population that the Federal Planning Bureau forecasts will expand by an annual average of 0.75% between 2007 and 2020. Meanwhile, average household sizes are falling, owing to an increasing proportion of single families, single-person households, and elderly people living independently.