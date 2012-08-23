(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Asian Development Bank's (AsDB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

AsDB's ratings are primarily underpinned by strong capitalisation. The equity to asset ratio, although in the lower range of its peers, was a comfortable 14.4% at end-2011, and the usable to required capital ratio was 20.3x. The debt to equity ratio is constrained by a strict self-imposed borrowing limit and was a moderate 356.8% at end-2011, in line with peers. Additionally, AsDB is a highly liquid financial institution, with treasury assets accounting for 19.8% of assets at end-2011, which covers borrowings maturing over the coming two years. Although all multilateral development banks (MDBs) are highly liquid, this ranks high even among peers.

Despite its exposure to emerging Asian countries, the performance of the loan book is excellent. Sovereign loans account for 89.2% of total operations, where AsDB is protected by its preferred creditor status; the bank had no sovereign impairments at end-2011. Impaired loans are concentrated in private sector loans, and are adequately covered by provisions. The overall quality of the loan portfolio is improving, with an estimated average rating of 'BBB-' at end-2011. However, concentration risk is high, with the five largest borrowers accounting for 251% of AsDB's equity at end-2011, a higher level than peers. This is mitigated by all of them being sovereigns, some of which have investment-grade status, including China ('A+'/Stable), India ('BBB-'/Negative) and Indonesia ('BBB-'/Stable), accounting for respectively 71.6%, 60.3% and 58.2% of equity at end-2011. The largest sub-investment grade exposure is to Pakistan (not rated by Fitch), amounting to 32.4% of equity.

AsDB's risk management is conservative. Interest rate, foreign currency risk and credit risk on treasury assets and derivatives, are limited and well managed. The bank has divested most of its treasury exposure to the eurozone, only keeping exposures in countries still rated 'AAA' by Fitch at end-July 2012. Even if the bank intends to take on more risk in coming years, with a significant increase in private sector operations, Fitch believes that risk management will remain compatible with a 'AAA' rating.

Finally, ratings are also supported by solid shareholder support. AsDB is owned by 67 countries, of which Japan ('A+'/Negative) and the US ('AAA'/Negative) are the largest shareholders with 15.7% of shares each at end-2011. All shareholders have committed to provide callable capital should AsDB need it to honour its liabilities. Their willingness to support the institution was recently shown by a 200% capital increase, of which USD3.4bn will be paid in over five years. Japan's ability to support the bank is also deemed strong but declining following its downgrade by Fitch in July 2012.

AsDB's ratings are driven by intrinsic factors. Therefore, a substantial decline in AsDB's capitalisation would be detrimental to the rating. Also, a decline in the quality of the loan portfolio, resulting from rising NPLs on private sector operations or a serious breach of the preferred creditor status on sovereign loans, would affect the ratings. Fitch will also monitor the concentration level of the loan portfolio.

The AsDB is an MDB established in 1966 to promote the social and economic development of Asian countries. It provides loans to regional developing member countries under preferential conditions. Headquartered in Manila, Philippines, at end-2011, it had regional missions located in more than 20 Asian countries and in some OECD countries and employed 2,958 staff.