(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised Sampath Bank PLC's (SB) Outlook to Stable
from Positive. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'AA-(lka)'. Fitch has also
affirmed SB's subordinated debentures at 'A+(lka)'.
The Outlook revision reflects the weaker-than-expected build-up of SB's core
capitalisation relative to higher rated peers and the need to achieve a
sustainable improvement in the bank's core profitability by improving its
funding structure and operating scale. The ratings reflect SB's strong asset
quality supported by structural improvements initiated in 2009, its high loan
loss reserves in a local context, and its growing franchise in terms of its
market share of banking sector assets, loans and deposits.
The ratings may be upgraded if the bank were to able to sustain its core
capitalisation levels on par with higher rated peers, alongside an improvement
in core profitability and the achievement of an enhanced franchise, while
maintaining strong asset quality. Conversely, a rating downgrade may stem from
an increase in the bank's risk appetite that may pressure its asset quality and
capital profile.
Fitch expects SB's core capitalisation to remain above the regulatory minimum
but below that of higher rated commercial bank peers. Equity/assets decreased to
8.1% at H112 from 8.4% at end-2011 and 9.0% at end-2010 alongside strong
lending. Its core capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.96% at H112 and 10.47% at
end-2011. Management indicates that internal earnings retention will remain the
main source of equity accretion.
SB has continued to sustain its strong asset quality compared with most
commercial bank peers' (gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio: 2.5% at H112)
through tighter credit controls and from the presence of minimal NPLs on its
pawning (gold-backed) advances portfolio (22% of loans at end-2011). Specific
provision coverage remained high in a local context at 73% of NPLs at H112.
Fitch, however, believes that asset quality risks could emanate from the more
interest-sensitive consumer /retail and SME customer segments and sectors such
as imports and exports which are susceptible to external sector pressures.
Fitch expects the pace of lending at SB in 2012 to be limited through the credit
ceiling imposed by the regulator but remain close to the 23% upper limit. This
is in contrast to the rapid loan expansion (2011: 36%; 2010: 30%) that exceeded
that of the sector since the bank embarked upon its expansion drive in 2009. The
loan book is likely to remain mainly exposed to the consumer/ retail segment
(52% at end-2011).
Established in 1986, SB is the fifth-largest domestic bank in Sri Lanka,
accounting for 5.9% of banking sector assets at end-2011 and operating through a
network of 206 branches.