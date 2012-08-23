(Agency corrects this article, issued earlier today, has been republished to amend the
misstated issue rating in the "Rating Action" section. A corrected version follows.)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 -
Overview
-- German semiconductor designer Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG
reported significantly weaker-than-expected operating results in the third
quarter of fiscal 2012 and we anticipate weaker operating results in the near
term.
-- We have revised our liquidity assessment to weak from less than
adequate to reflect our expectation of continued negative free cash flow
generation and a likely covenant breach on Sept. 30, 2012.
-- We are therefore placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating
on Lantiq on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the
possibility of a downgrade if Lantiq is unable to improve its liquidity
profile over the coming weeks.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'CCC+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based semiconductor company
Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG on CreditWatch with negative implications,
along with its 'B-' issue rating on Lantiq's debt.
Rationale
We placed the ratings on CreditWatch to reflect our opinion that Lantiq's
weaker-than-expected operating results in the third quarter of fiscal 2012
will persist over the next few quarters, due to the currently subdued industry
demand, lower-than-expected revenues from new product launches, and continued
competitive pressure on margins.
We revised our assessment of Lantiq's liquidity to "weak" from "less than
adequate" to reflect the continued negative free cash flow generation and
likely covenant breach on Sept. 30, 2012. However, at this stage, we have not
factored in the potential for any additional liquidity support from Lantiq's
owner, private equity company Golden Gate Capital (GGC; not rated). GGC
provided the company with $115 million additional funding during fiscal 2012
to support an amendment agreement and waiver to the credit agreement for
Lantiq's outstanding loans in February 2012.
We anticipate that Lantiq will breach the minimum EBITDA covenant on its debt,
which requires a minimum adjusted EBITDA of $35 million, on Sept. 30, 2012. In
the nine months to June 30, 2012, Lantiq reported pro forma EBITDA (as defined
by the company) of only $12 million. This includes about $1.5 million pro
forma EBITDA in the third quarter and we expect only a mild increase in EBITDA
generation in the fourth quarter. The EBITDA covenant becomes even more
demanding in fiscal 2013. As a result, in our base-case assessment, we do not
envisage that Lantiq will be able to comply with this covenant over the coming
quarters, given the currently weak sales and EBITDA trends.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2012, Lantiq reported a year-on-year and
sequential revenue declines of 26% and 17%, respectively, to $78 million, and
its pro forma EBITDA margin declined by 9.5 percentage points to 1.9%. In
addition, in the nine months to June 30, 2012, Lantiq reported significant
negative free operating cash flow (FOCF; cash flow from operations after
capital expenditures) of about $33 million, primarily due to its weak
operating margins and significant restructuring expenses and carve-out-related
investments, which was only partly offset by a reduction of its net working
capital.
Liquidity
We assess Lantiq's liquidity as "weak", as defined in our criteria. This is
primarily based on our view that Lantiq's sources of liquidity will be
insufficient to cover its uses in fiscal year 2013, absent further liquidity
support from GGC. At the same time, our liquidity assessment reflects the
increased near-term likelihood of a covenant breach and the uncertainty as to
whether Lantiq will be able to avoid the risk of defaulting on its debt
through another amendment to its credit agreement.
In our current base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in fiscal
2013 at about $30 million, primarily including surplus cash and funds from
operations. We estimate Lantiq's liquidity needs in fiscal 2013 at about $33
million, primarily comprising debt prepayments as specified in the amendment
agreement and capital expenditures.
We anticipate that Lantiq will breach its minimum EBITDA covenant of $35
million on Sept. 30, 2012. In addition, we anticipate that Lantiq will be
unable to comply with its current covenant schedule over the upcoming
quarters, due to our forecast that Lantiq will achieve only relatively weak
EBITDA generation and continued negative FOCF. The credit agreement revised in
February 2012 allows a total of three equity cures for its duration.
Recovery analysis
The 'B-' issue rating on Lantiq's term loan is on CreditWatch with negative
implications. The rating is one notch higher than the corporate credit rating.
The recovery rating on the facility remains at '2', indicating our expectation
of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
Under our hypothetical default scenario, we have revised our year of default
to 2013 from 2012, given the reduction in debt and the revised debt
amortization and covenant schedule as a result of the amendment of the credit
agreement in February 2012.
We continue to value the group as a going concern, given Lantiq's niche market
position, meaningful intellectual property, and long-term relationships with
its customers. We believe that the valuation of the business is underpinned by
the value of the group's intellectual property. Consequently, the recovery
prospects for senior secured debtholders rely heavily on the intellectual
property's realizable value. As part of our analysis, we have also considered
how recovery prospects might differ in the event of a liquidation. In our
view, the estimated liquidation value would not result in meaningfully
different recovery prospects for secured debtholders compared with those based
on our going-concern valuation.
Given the company's continued deterioration in operating performance and lower
spending on research and development, we believe there could be potential
deterioration in the stressed enterprise value, which could result in lower
recovery prospects for senior secured lenders.
After deducting priority liabilities, such as enforcement costs and a
proportion of the projected net pension deficit, we estimate recovery
prospects in the 70%-90% range for the senior secured term loan, which equates
to a recovery rating of '2'.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, after
discussing with Lantiq's management how the company is planning to address the
currently weaker-than-expected operating performance, its high debt load and
amortization schedule, and the expected covenant breaches.
We could lower the ratings if we perceive that Lantiq will be unable to avoid
a payment default over the next 12 months, for example, as a result of
insufficient support from GGC, or if it is unable to obtain an amendment to
its covenant schedule within the next three months. In addition, continued
top-line pressures amidst subdued industry demand and weak revenue prospects
from new products, as well as expectations of continued negative FOCF
generation, could put pressure on the ratings. Furthermore, we could lower the
ratings if we perceive an increased likelihood that Lantiq and its owner might
consider capital transactions that would qualify as a distressed debt-exchange
offer under our criteria.
We could affirm the ratings if Lantiq is able to amend its covenant schedule
and restore adequate covenant headroom of at least 15% in fiscal 2013.
In light of the overall weak operating performance, we see limited rating
upside at this stage.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Positive/--
Senior Secured (Term Loan) B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 2 2