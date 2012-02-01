(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hong Kong's estimated budgetary surplus for fiscal 2011-2012 (ending March) continues to augment the government's robust fiscal position, a key supporting factor for the creditworthiness of the special administrative region (AAA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+).

The estimated consolidated surplus of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 66.7 billion (equivalent to 3.5% of GDP) reflects the territory's strong economic performance and buoyant real estate market in 2011. The government estimates that fiscal reserves will end the fiscal year at HK$662 billion, equal to 22 months of government expenditure.

The reserves buildup puts the government in a strong position to navigate through the global economic uncertainties expected in the next few years. Government revenue over the next three years could fall as economic growth slows and the real estate market cools. We see a significant risk of the economic outcome being worse than the current government projections, although this is not currently our base-case scenario. In a more negative scenario, the fiscal balances in the next five fiscal years could fall short of the government's medium-range forecast. Hong Kong's fiscal reserves grant the government significant fiscal flexibility to provide budgetary support to the economy, if necessary, beyond the 2012 budget year.

We believe that Hong Kong's fiscal position is likely to remain relatively strong among highly rated governments. The financial secretary, Mr. John Tsang, has stated his commitment to maintaining an adequate level of fiscal reserves, sustaining Hong Kong's simple tax structure, and controlling the proportion of recurrent expenditure. Adhering to these principles should support Hong Kong's fiscal flexibility. In our view, such a strategy would underpin the confidence in the territory's financial and economic stability as well as the government's creditworthiness.