(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hong Kong's estimated budgetary
surplus for fiscal 2011-2012 (ending March) continues to augment the government's robust fiscal
position, a key supporting factor for the creditworthiness of the special administrative
region (AAA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+).
The estimated consolidated surplus of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 66.7 billion
(equivalent to 3.5% of GDP) reflects the territory's strong economic
performance and buoyant real estate market in 2011. The government estimates
that fiscal reserves will end the fiscal year at HK$662 billion, equal to 22
months of government expenditure.
The reserves buildup puts the government in a strong position to navigate
through the global economic uncertainties expected in the next few years.
Government revenue over the next three years could fall as economic growth
slows and the real estate market cools. We see a significant risk of the
economic outcome being worse than the current government projections, although
this is not currently our base-case scenario. In a more negative scenario, the
fiscal balances in the next five fiscal years could fall short of the
government's medium-range forecast. Hong Kong's fiscal reserves grant the
government significant fiscal flexibility to provide budgetary support to the
economy, if necessary, beyond the 2012 budget year.
We believe that Hong Kong's fiscal position is likely to remain relatively
strong among highly rated governments. The financial secretary, Mr. John
Tsang, has stated his commitment to maintaining an adequate level of fiscal
reserves, sustaining Hong Kong's simple tax structure, and controlling the
proportion of recurrent expenditure. Adhering to these principles should
support Hong Kong's fiscal flexibility. In our view, such a strategy would
underpin the confidence in the territory's financial and economic stability as
well as the government's creditworthiness.