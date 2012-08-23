Aug 23 -
By mid-2012, five years after the start of the financial downturn, only 1.11% of European
structured finance notes outstanding in mid-2007 (by original issuance volume) had defaulted.
And the 12-month-rolling default rate edged only slightly higher to 0.50%,
according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' transition study, published
today.
"This news comes despite European economic output stalling since the end of
2011," said credit analyst Arnaud Checconi. "The region looks increasingly
likely to fall back into recession. Moreover, the European unemployment rate
reached a 15-year high of 10.4% in June, according to Eurostat. This
environment has negative implications for securitization collateral
performance."
Mr. Checconi added: " Even amid the deteriorating European economy, worsening
collateral performance, and the application of some updates to our ratings
criteria, the rise in the 12-month-rolling downgrade rate slowed to only
30.8%."
Capital structure positioning and asset class remain key indicators of default
and ratings transition trends. Higher-rated notes, for instance, have
outperformed those ranked junior in the capital structure, with only 0.82% of
ratings on 'AAA' issuance defaulting since mid-2007. Consumer-related
securitizations have also outperformed those backed by corporate loans, with
cumulative default rates since mid-2007 of 0.03% and 3.59%, respectively.
Nonetheless, cumulative downgrade rates have risen primarily in asset-backed
securities (ABS) and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). In ABS for
example, we lowered our ratings on 41 ABS notes following our downgrade of
Spain. Subsequent rating actions on Spanish banks and the lack of remedial
actions by affected transaction counterparties, combined with poor collateral
performance, also triggered some downgrades. In RMBS, most downgrades resulted
from the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and, in some cases,
deteriorating collateral performance (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And
Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).
By contrast, we estimate that more than 58% of notes outstanding in mid-2007
have fully redeemed. But Europe's economic woes could have a more pronounced
effect on future ratings performance, as an increasingly likely double-dip
recession could further weaken collateral and ultimately transaction
performance.
