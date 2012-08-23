BRIEF-Capitaland says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 bln worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
* Says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 billion worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
Ratings -- Friends Life Co. Ltd. ---------------------------------- 23-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Sep-2010 A-/-- --/--
16-Jun-2010 A+/-- --/--
30-Mar-2010 AA-/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 15-Sep-2010
* Liu Changshun to no longer serve as non-executive director upon appointment of He Zhaobin as non-executive director