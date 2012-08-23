(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 -
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'kzAAA' Kazakhstan national scale ratings to the
Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK).
-- The 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings
(global scale) are not affected by this rating action.
Rating Action
On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'kzAAA'
national scale ratings to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK).
Rationale
Our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings (global
scale) on the DBK mirror our sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of
Kazakhstan. We equalize the ratings on the DBK with the ratings on Kazakhstan
based on our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of the government
providing timely and extraordinary support sufficient to service all debt,
should the need arise. Our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary
support is based on our view of DBK's "integral" link to the government,
demonstrated by the state's 100% ownership, and DBK's "critical" public policy
role as the primary vehicle for providing long-term credit to the
nonextractive sectors of the Kazakh economy, the expansion of which is one of
the government's main strategic development targets.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our outlook on the Republic of Kazakhstan. It also
reflects our view that DBK's critical role in the economy and its integral
link with the government are unlikely to change. We would likely raise or
lower the ratings on DBK if we raised or lowered the ratings on the sovereign.
We expect strong ongoing government support for DBK by way of a long-term
commitment to increase the bank's capital. We do not anticipate any changes in
policy and the regulatory framework that would weaken the bank's key role in
the government's development plans. However, a deviation from DBK's role in
government policy, or signs of weakening government support, would result in
downward pressure on the ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
New Rating
Development Bank of Kazakhstan
Issuer Credit Rating
Kazakhstan National Scale kzAAA/--/--