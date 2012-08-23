(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'kzAAA' Kazakhstan national scale ratings to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK).

-- The 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings (global scale) are not affected by this rating action.

Rating Action

On Aug. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'kzAAA' national scale ratings to the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK).

Rationale

Our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term foreign and local currency ratings (global scale) on the DBK mirror our sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan. We equalize the ratings on the DBK with the ratings on Kazakhstan based on our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of the government providing timely and extraordinary support sufficient to service all debt, should the need arise. Our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary support is based on our view of DBK's "integral" link to the government, demonstrated by the state's 100% ownership, and DBK's "critical" public policy role as the primary vehicle for providing long-term credit to the nonextractive sectors of the Kazakh economy, the expansion of which is one of the government's main strategic development targets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our outlook on the Republic of Kazakhstan. It also reflects our view that DBK's critical role in the economy and its integral link with the government are unlikely to change. We would likely raise or lower the ratings on DBK if we raised or lowered the ratings on the sovereign.

We expect strong ongoing government support for DBK by way of a long-term commitment to increase the bank's capital. We do not anticipate any changes in policy and the regulatory framework that would weaken the bank's key role in the government's development plans. However, a deviation from DBK's role in government policy, or signs of weakening government support, would result in downward pressure on the ratings.

Ratings List

New Rating

Development Bank of Kazakhstan

Issuer Credit Rating

Kazakhstan National Scale kzAAA/--/--