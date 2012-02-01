(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's M P K Steels (I) Private Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

MPK's ratings reflect its small scale of operations, low profitability and intense competition in domestic structural steel industry. Revenue grew by 77% yoy to INR657.2m in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) mainly due to increased volume and higher revenue per ton. Sales volume increased by 72% yoy to 22,760 tonnes in FY11 (FY10: 13,231 tonnes) on the back of capacity additions of 12,000 tonnes per annum. EBITDA margin, however, marginally declined to 3.2% in FY11 (FY10: 3.9%) due to increased input costs.

The ratings also factor in MPK's stretched liquidity position as reflected by its negative cash flow from operations over FY08-FY11 due to high working capital needs resulting in nearly full utilization of working capital limits

The ratings are constrained by MPK's low interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense: 1.76x in FY11, 1.5x in FY10) and moderate-to-high financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR: 6.5x in FY11, 9.6x in FY10). The latter improved from the previous year due to reduced working capital requirement as evident from an improved net cash conversion cycle of 65 days in FY11 (FY10: 104 days). However, the leverage is likely to deteriorate from FY12 onwards as the company has extended a corporate guarantee of INR150m to a group company.

The ratings are, however, supported by the decade-long experience of MPK's founders in structural steel manufacturing through its group companies and its continuously increasing production capacity.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in revenues or EBITDA margins and/or an increase in working capital requirements leading to interest coverage falling below 1.4x. On the other hand, a sustained and substantial increase in the size of operations and profitability and an improvement in interest coverage to above 1.8x may result in positive rating action.

M P K Steels commenced operations in 2008 and manufactures structural steel products at its 27,000MT per year plant in Jaipur (Rajasthan). By end-March 2012, the company will incur capex of INR24.3m for debottlenecking of its manufacturing plant. It will be funded by debt and equity in a ratio of 1.5x. However, financial closure of debt has not been achieved yet.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to MPK's bank loans as follows:

- INR35.32m long-term debt: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based working capital limits: assigned at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'