BRIEF-Capitaland says group is on track to achieve at least S$3 bln worth of AUM in market by end of 2017
Aug 23 Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd
* Moody's says that Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd's weaker-than-expected financial results for 1H2012 will not impact its B1 corporate family rating and B2 senior unsecured rating. The ratings outlook remains negative.
* Liu Changshun to no longer serve as non-executive director upon appointment of He Zhaobin as non-executive director