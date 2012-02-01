Feb 01 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it had assigned its 'B' long-term debt rating to the proposed $850 million senior secured notes due in 2019 to be issued by INEOS Finance PLC and guaranteed by Ineos Holdings Ltd. The recovery rating on the notes is '2'.

The proceeds of the notes will be used to partially refinance the existing EUR1.05 billion Term loan B.

The proposed notes have the same guarantees and security package as existing senior secured notes (due 2015) and will rank pari passu with the existing senior secured bank facilities. Guarantors include the company's main operating entities, consolidating approximately 85% of total group EBITDA and assets.

The 'B' issue rating on the proposed notes is one notch higher than the corporate credit rating. The '2' recovery rating on these notes indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

The recovery rating on these notes reflects the company's significant stressed enterprise value at the point of default, the first lien extensive security on the company's major assets, and the U.K.'s favorable jurisdiction.

We view the proposed bond issue as credit positive for Ineos, because it reduces refinancing risk related to the June and December 2013 maturities of Term loan B, which would be reduced to a combined EUR435 million.

That said, upside potential for the issuer credit rating on Ineos would be tied to adequate covenant headroom, as we foresee an increased likelihood of covenant breach in view of the tightening levels set for 2012-2013. In addition, rating upside would also depend on an improved macro environment. For instance, we anticipate that Ineos will report a weak fourth quarter 2011 with lower margins and declining volumes related to seasonally weaker demand and industry destocking in light of the prevailing economic uncertainties.

At the same time, some indicators point to a better business environment in January 2012. Depending on the path of economic recovery and operating resilience, Ineos' EBITDA for 2012 could be higher than the EUR1.2 billion currently assumed in our base-line credit scenario (see "Swiss Chemicals Producer Ineos Group Outlook To Stable From Positive On Likely Lower Profitability; 'B-' Rating Affirmed", published Jan. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

