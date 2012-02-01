(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We have raised our view of the likelihood that the Dubai government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Dubai-based DIFC Investments to "very high" from "high".

-- We have lowered our assessment of DIFC Investments' stand-alone credit profile to 'ccc-' from 'ccc+' due to further delays in asset disposals and a reassessment of the likely magnitude and timing of disposal proceeds.

-- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term ratings on Dubai-based DIFC Investments LLC.

-- The negative outlook reflects our assessment of the high refinancing risk due to significant delays in DIFC Investments' noncore asset disposal program, and the need to raise significant new debt to meet existing debt maturities at a time of uncertainty among banks and capital markets globally.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B+' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on Dubai-based real estate and financial investments group, DIFC Investments LLC (DIFCI). The outlook remains negative.

The affirmation of the 'B+' long-term rating on DIFCI reflects our lowering of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'ccc-' from 'ccc+' primarily due to our opinion of the company's weak liquidity position, with $119 million of cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, against $1.4 billion of debt falling due in 2012. We have also factored in the change in our view of the likelihood that the Government of Dubai would provide timely and sufficient government support to DIFCI to "very high" from "high" in the event of financial distress.

We continue to consider DIFCI to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our methodology for rating GREs, we now factor into the long-term rating five notches of uplift based on our assessment of a "very high" likelihood of the Dubai government's support to DIFCI. We base our opinion on what we consider to be DIFCI's:

-- "Very important" role that it plays in the Dubai economy, as the infrastructure provider of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC; the free zone); and

-- "Very strong" link with the Dubai government, which fully owns DIFCI and has a track record of providing ongoing funding for the company.

Other factors weighing on the ratings include weak cash flow from noncore investments, high execution risk in its noncore asset disposal program, and high refinancing risk. Due to significant delays in planned disposals, we believe DIFCI will likely require over $900 million of new debt to meet its debt maturities in 2012. We believe, however, that the government will likely support the company to ensure it meets its debt obligations on time and in full.

The heavily oversupplied Dubai office market outside the free zone, combined with competition from other regional financial centers, led to rent and fee reductions in 2011, though higher occupancy rates partly compensated for this. DIFCI's credit strengths include, in our opinion, the strong market position of DIFC and the relatively stable cash flows that it provides DIFCI as its main infrastructure provider.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainties about the timing and success of DIFCI's debt refinancing and asset disposals. We believe, however, that there is a very high likelihood that the Dubai government will support the company, enabling it to complete the refinancing and disposals without triggering a default on its financial obligations. We could lower the ratings if we see little progress on the refinancing and asset disposals by the end of March 2012.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to raise new debt to repay the sukuk and to refinance existing bank loans at reasonable cost, and if it makes good progress in the disposal of noncore assets.

