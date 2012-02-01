(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We understand that a significant number of loans in UCI 15, 16, 17,
and 18's portfolios are currently subject to forbearance arrangements between
the servicer and the borrower (temporary reductions in monthly installments).
In our opinion, these loans are more at risk of falling into arrears than
loans that have never entered into forbearance arrangements.
-- In May 2011, we placed on or kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings
on the most highly rated tranches in UCI 15, 16, and 17 for credit reasons. In
July 2011, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UCI
18's class A and B notes for credit reasons.
-- Following our analysis of the most recent available data, we have
taken various rating actions in these transactions.
-- UCI originated and currently services the residential mortgage loans
backing these transactions.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in the Spanish
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI
15, UCI 16, UCI 17, and UCI 18.
Specifically:
-- In UCI 15, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A and B notes and lowered our rating on the class C notes;
-- In UCI 16, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating
on the class A2 notes, lowered our rating on the class B notes, and affirmed
our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes;
-- In UCI 17, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A2 and B notes and affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the
class C and D notes; and
-- In UCI 18, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our
ratings on the class A and B notes, lowered our rating on the class C notes,
and affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class D notes (see list below).
In May 2011, we placed on or kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the
most highly rated tranches in UCI 15, UCI 16, and UCI 17, due to the increased
likelihood we saw of the loans backing each transaction falling into arrears.
For the same reason, in July 2011 we lowered and placed on CreditWatch
negative our ratings on UCI 18's class A and B notes (see "Related Criteria
And Research").
Since closing, these UCI transactions have experienced increasing levels of
severe arrears (defined in these transactions as 90+ days), which peaked in
2009. Since then, the levels of arrears in these pools have stabilized, and
have decreased in certain arrears buckets. As of the December 2011 payment
date, the percentage of severe arrears over the current collateral balance was
about 6.63% in UCI 15, 7.64% in UCI 16, 7.39% in UCI 17, and 4.92% in UCI 18.
We understand that in 2009, Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios, Establecimiento
Financiero de Credito S.A. (UCI) decided to adopt a more proactive approach to
arrears management, and to offer temporary reductions in monthly installments
to borrowers experiencing difficulties. We understand that UCI enters into
this kind of agreement only when it considers the borrower's difficulties to
be temporary.
In our opinion, the loans currently under forbearance arrangements are still
more at risk of falling into arrears than loans that have never entered into
forbearance arrangements. Moreover, such arrangements could, in our view,
postpone the recognition of losses and delay interest-deferral triggers for
the junior notes. This would be detrimental to the senior noteholders, as
interest flows due on the junior notes are diverted toward the payments due to
the senior noteholders.
UCI has provided us with data showing that, in these transactions, between 77%
and 83% of the loans in the pools that were subject to forbearance
arrangements between the servicer and the borrower are now performing, meaning
that the loans are now current on their payments.
In these transactions, loans that are currently in forbearance arrangements
total more than 20% of the total pool (specifically: 20.72% in UCI 15, 20.47%
in UCI 16, 22.11% in UCI 17, and 23.77% in UCI 18). We consider that the high
concentration of loans in forbearance arrangements could lead to further
defaults and reserve draws.
Based on the most recent available data on the performance of the loans with
temporary reductions in installments, we performed our analysis by applying an
increased foreclosure frequency to loans that are, or have been, in
forbearance arrangements. As a result of all the factors mentioned above, our
cash flow analysis indicates that certain classes of notes in these
transactions could no longer withstand our rating stresses at their previous
rating levels.
In UCI 15, the reserve fund has been partially drawn since March 2010, due to
the increase in defaulted loans, and it is currently at 61% of its required
level. We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in UCI 15 to rating
levels that we consider to be commensurate with the current level of credit
enhancement available. In UCI 16 and UCI 17, the cash reserves are depleted,
since the available excess spread has been insufficient to cover defaulted
amounts. The level of performing collateral (nondefaulted loans) available to
the UCI 16 and UCI 17 transactions to service the amounts due under the notes
has reduced. We calculate that the class B notes in UCI 16 are
undercollateralized by 8% of their current balance, and that the class B notes
in UCI 17 are undercollateralized by 21%. Therefore, the credit enhancement
provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of notes except
for the class A notes. We have lowered our ratings on UCI 16 and UCI 17's
class A2 and B notes to rating levels that we consider to be commensurate with
the current level of credit enhancement available. At the same time, we have
affirmed our ratings on the class C and D notes in UCI 16, as the credit
enhancement available to these notes is sufficient to affirm our current
ratings.
In UCI 18, the reserve fund is at 100% of its required level. The cash reserve
was partially drawn on the December 2010 and March 2011 interest payment
dates, and it has been fully replenished since the June 2011 interest payment
date. Based on the most recent data available for UCI 18, our cash flow
analysis indicates that lower ratings are commensurate with the credit
enhancement available to the class A2, B and C notes. As a consequence, we
have lowered our ratings on UCI 18's class A, B, and C notes.
For all of these transactions, the interest-deferral trigger for the junior
notes is based on the amount of accrued default balance of the pool. As per
the investor reports, the accrued default balance is defined as the balance of
the mortgage loans that have outstanding installments for longer than 18
months, or those that have begun the process of execution of guarantees
without counting the amounts that might result during the process of execution
of guarantees of the mortgage loans.
We have affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on UCI 16's class E notes, UCI 17's
class C and D notes, and UCI 18's class D notes. Based on the available
investor reports from the trustee, these notes had defaulted in June 2009 (UCI
16's class E notes and UCI 17's class D notes), October 2010 (UCI 17's class C
notes) and June 2011 (UCI 18's class D notes); and since their interest
payment defaults, these classes have not paid back any of the interest
previously due.
UCI 15, 16, 17, and 18 issued their notes in May 2006, October 2006, May 2007,
and February 2008, respectively. They are backed by pools of first-ranking
mortgages secured over owner-occupied residential properties in Spain and
pools of unsecured personal or second-lien mortgage loans, all associated with
first-ranking mortgages originated by Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios,
Establecimiento Financiero de Credito.
