(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 -

OVERVIEW

-- We understand that a significant number of loans in UCI 15, 16, 17, and 18's portfolios are currently subject to forbearance arrangements between the servicer and the borrower (temporary reductions in monthly installments). In our opinion, these loans are more at risk of falling into arrears than loans that have never entered into forbearance arrangements.

-- In May 2011, we placed on or kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the most highly rated tranches in UCI 15, 16, and 17 for credit reasons. In July 2011, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UCI 18's class A and B notes for credit reasons.

-- Following our analysis of the most recent available data, we have taken various rating actions in these transactions.

-- UCI originated and currently services the residential mortgage loans backing these transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in the Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos UCI 15, UCI 16, UCI 17, and UCI 18.

Specifically:

-- In UCI 15, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes and lowered our rating on the class C notes;

-- In UCI 16, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A2 notes, lowered our rating on the class B notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class C, D, and E notes;

-- In UCI 17, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A2 and B notes and affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class C and D notes; and

-- In UCI 18, we lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A and B notes, lowered our rating on the class C notes, and affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on the class D notes (see list below).

In May 2011, we placed on or kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the most highly rated tranches in UCI 15, UCI 16, and UCI 17, due to the increased likelihood we saw of the loans backing each transaction falling into arrears. For the same reason, in July 2011 we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on UCI 18's class A and B notes (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Since closing, these UCI transactions have experienced increasing levels of severe arrears (defined in these transactions as 90+ days), which peaked in 2009. Since then, the levels of arrears in these pools have stabilized, and have decreased in certain arrears buckets. As of the December 2011 payment date, the percentage of severe arrears over the current collateral balance was about 6.63% in UCI 15, 7.64% in UCI 16, 7.39% in UCI 17, and 4.92% in UCI 18.

We understand that in 2009, Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios, Establecimiento Financiero de Credito S.A. (UCI) decided to adopt a more proactive approach to arrears management, and to offer temporary reductions in monthly installments to borrowers experiencing difficulties. We understand that UCI enters into this kind of agreement only when it considers the borrower's difficulties to be temporary.

In our opinion, the loans currently under forbearance arrangements are still more at risk of falling into arrears than loans that have never entered into forbearance arrangements. Moreover, such arrangements could, in our view, postpone the recognition of losses and delay interest-deferral triggers for the junior notes. This would be detrimental to the senior noteholders, as interest flows due on the junior notes are diverted toward the payments due to the senior noteholders.

UCI has provided us with data showing that, in these transactions, between 77% and 83% of the loans in the pools that were subject to forbearance arrangements between the servicer and the borrower are now performing, meaning that the loans are now current on their payments.

In these transactions, loans that are currently in forbearance arrangements total more than 20% of the total pool (specifically: 20.72% in UCI 15, 20.47% in UCI 16, 22.11% in UCI 17, and 23.77% in UCI 18). We consider that the high concentration of loans in forbearance arrangements could lead to further defaults and reserve draws.

Based on the most recent available data on the performance of the loans with temporary reductions in installments, we performed our analysis by applying an increased foreclosure frequency to loans that are, or have been, in forbearance arrangements. As a result of all the factors mentioned above, our cash flow analysis indicates that certain classes of notes in these transactions could no longer withstand our rating stresses at their previous rating levels.

In UCI 15, the reserve fund has been partially drawn since March 2010, due to the increase in defaulted loans, and it is currently at 61% of its required level. We have lowered our ratings on all classes of notes in UCI 15 to rating levels that we consider to be commensurate with the current level of credit enhancement available. In UCI 16 and UCI 17, the cash reserves are depleted, since the available excess spread has been insufficient to cover defaulted amounts. The level of performing collateral (nondefaulted loans) available to the UCI 16 and UCI 17 transactions to service the amounts due under the notes has reduced. We calculate that the class B notes in UCI 16 are undercollateralized by 8% of their current balance, and that the class B notes in UCI 17 are undercollateralized by 21%. Therefore, the credit enhancement provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of notes except for the class A notes. We have lowered our ratings on UCI 16 and UCI 17's class A2 and B notes to rating levels that we consider to be commensurate with the current level of credit enhancement available. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class C and D notes in UCI 16, as the credit enhancement available to these notes is sufficient to affirm our current ratings.

In UCI 18, the reserve fund is at 100% of its required level. The cash reserve was partially drawn on the December 2010 and March 2011 interest payment dates, and it has been fully replenished since the June 2011 interest payment date. Based on the most recent data available for UCI 18, our cash flow analysis indicates that lower ratings are commensurate with the credit enhancement available to the class A2, B and C notes. As a consequence, we have lowered our ratings on UCI 18's class A, B, and C notes.

For all of these transactions, the interest-deferral trigger for the junior notes is based on the amount of accrued default balance of the pool. As per the investor reports, the accrued default balance is defined as the balance of the mortgage loans that have outstanding installments for longer than 18 months, or those that have begun the process of execution of guarantees without counting the amounts that might result during the process of execution of guarantees of the mortgage loans.

We have affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on UCI 16's class E notes, UCI 17's class C and D notes, and UCI 18's class D notes. Based on the available investor reports from the trustee, these notes had defaulted in June 2009 (UCI 16's class E notes and UCI 17's class D notes), October 2010 (UCI 17's class C notes) and June 2011 (UCI 18's class D notes); and since their interest payment defaults, these classes have not paid back any of the interest previously due.

UCI 15, 16, 17, and 18 issued their notes in May 2006, October 2006, May 2007, and February 2008, respectively. They are backed by pools of first-ranking mortgages secured over owner-occupied residential properties in Spain and pools of unsecured personal or second-lien mortgage loans, all associated with first-ranking mortgages originated by Union de Creditos Inmobiliarios, Establecimiento Financiero de Credito.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.