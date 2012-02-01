Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest European CMBS bulletin that loan workouts have become more prevalent as the majority of loans that were due to mature in January 2012 remain outstanding. The total number of loans being worked out due to maturity default increased threefold during the past month, to 55 loans from 40 loans.

Only three loans that were originally scheduled to mature in January have been granted extensions by servicers. In Fitch's view, as the CMBS portfolio deteriorates (loans backed by higher quality collateral are repaying with greater frequency), the option for special servicers to extend loans is becoming more limited.

Nine loans repaid in full during the month. One of those was the GBP262m Milton & Shire Houses loan. It was originally scheduled to mature in April 2011 but was restructured and extended for 18 months. The property sale resulted in the repayment of the full debt amount. The January Index remains at 39%, largely due to the repayments offsetting any negative movement caused by the maturity defaults.

Of the matured CMBS loan balance, only 28.4% of loans have been repaid at or shortly after maturity. The proportion of loans that have been extended has decreased to 36.4% while loans that are being worked out or are in standstill have increased to 30.1%.

Different patterns are emerging between the maturity outcomes of German and UK loans. Far more German loans have been extended (60% by exit loan balance, with only 10% in workout) in comparison with the UK, where only 21% have been extended and 30% are in workout. In both jurisdictions, around a quarter of loans are currently in workout. The higher proportion of loan extensions in Germany reflects the higher costs of enforcement: not only are foreclosure costs higher, but the stigma associated with workouts suggests that recoveries from forced sales are likely to be lower.

