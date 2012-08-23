Aug 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's YKM Entertainment & Hotels Pvt Ltd (YEHPL) a
National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned
YEHPL's INR780m term loans a National Long-Term 'Fitch B(ind)' rating.
The ratings reflect execution risks stemming from the company's four-star hotel
in Tirupati, which is undergoing construction and interior works.
Timely completion of the project is a key requirement for operational cash flows
to meet term loan interest payments during the financial year ending March 2014
and principal repayments commencing from Q1FY15.
The ratings draw strength from the hotel's location advantage; Tirupati is the
world's second-largest pilgrimage centre and demand for a star-category
accommodation is high relative to supply. The ratings are also supported by the
ability of YEHPL's sponsors - YKM Projects Pvt Ltd, Time Projects Pvt Ltd,
Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd - to fund the project.
What could trigger a rating action?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- delay in the project of more than six months leading to cost and time
over-runs or delays in servicing financial obligations
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- completion of project as per schedule
- minimum debt service coverage above 1.1x
Incorporated in 2009, YEHPL is implementing a four-star deluxe hotel along with
a wellness health spa and a convention centre at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, at a
total estimated cost of INR 1,302.5m. The project cost is being funded by
INR780m of term debt and INR522.5m of sponsor contribution. The combined
financials of the sponsors' existing businesses for FY12 indicate an operating
income of INR673.6m, EBITDA of INR167.08m, EBITDA margin of 25%, and debt/EBITDA
of 0.7x.
The hotel will be managed and operated by InterContinental Hotels Group under
the brand 'Holiday Inn'. The hotel's operational start date is likely to be the
quarter ending September 2013 instead of the quarter ending June 2013.