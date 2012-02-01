(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - India's planned capital injection into State Bank of India provides a judicious boost to the group's balance sheet in the face of rising non-performing loans and confirms our expectation that the bank will continue to receive necessary support from the state. While the injection should take SBI's core Tier 1 ratio to just above 8%, we believe a further capital increase is likely in order to bring the bank at least into line with other government-controlled lenders.

A weakening operating environment in India is likely to push up non-performing loans in 2012. Banks will face a sharp increase in the volume of restructured loans due to their exposure to infrastructure projects and the struggling aviation and power sectors. Rising credit and pension costs are also likely to limit SBI's ability to boost capital on its own.

While we have always factored in a high probability of government support for SBI, which is reflected in its 'BBB-'/Stable Long-Term Issuer Default Rating, we noted in January 2012 that the viability ratings of government banks could come under pressure if expectations of an equity injection by the government were to weaken.

We believe that the relatively long time taken to agree a capital injection (SBI's core Tier 1 was below 8% for much of 2011) was due to administrative delays in deciding on the size and form of a capital injection, rather than any indecision over whether to provide the additional capital.

The INR79bn that the government is expected to provide through the acquisition of equity shares is equivalent to around 12% of the bank's FY11 equity and should lift SBI's core Tier 1 ratio to around 8.1%, according to Fitch's calculations. This would still be below many Indian peers and SBI's historic core Tier 1 level of between 8.5%-9%.

Capitalization also remains relatively tight for the group's current rating, given its potential for future growth and the bank's position as India's largest bank as well as the primary banker for central and state government entities.

We therefore expect further measures to push the core Tier 1 level to around 9% next year, potentially through a rights issue that would include minority shareholders as well as the government. A further capital injection would also be in line with our understanding that the government is working on a 10-year plan to capitalise its banks, targeting a core Tier 1 ratio of at least 8%, but possibly higher for the larger, systemically important lenders.