(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lowland Mortgage Backed Securities 1 B.V's EUR3.793bn mortgage-backed notes final ratings, as follows:

EUR538,600,000 floating-rate class A1 mortgage-backed notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR2,799,300,000 floating-rate class A2 mortgage-backed notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR189,600,000 floating-rate class B mortgage-backed notes: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR144,100,000 floating-rate class C mortgage-backed notes: 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

EUR79,600,000 floating-rate class D mortgage-backed notes: 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR41,800,000 floating-rate class E mortgage-backed notes: not rated

The notes are backed by a well-seasoned non-revolving portfolio of prime residential mortgage loans, originated and serviced by SNS Bank N.V. (SNS Bank; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') and its wholly-owned subsidiary Regio Bank. The portfolio contains 34.5% of NHG-guaranteed loans and 12% of borrowers employed by the sellers. The final ratings are based on the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement, SNS Bank and Regio Bank origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing capabilities and the transaction's legal structure.

The class C and D notes' ratings are capped at SNS Bank's rating. Fitch downgraded SNS Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook on 15 March 2011.

At closing, the credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes was 12%, provided by the subordination of the class B notes (5%), the class C notes (3.8%), the class D notes (2.1%) and the unrated class E notes (1.1%). The transaction further benefits from a payment disruption ledger equal to 1.5% of the outstanding notes for as long as the Class A, B or C notes are still outstanding. Unlike most Dutch RMBS transactions, there is no swap in place to hedge the interest rate differential between the notes and the mortgage loans. In order to mitigate this risk the proportion of fixed/floating rate notes issued is approximately the same as the proportion of fixed/floating rate mortgage loans at closing. Additionally SNS Bank guarantees a total return on the mortgage loans and a certain margin on the floating rate notes.

To analyse the CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", dated 16 August 2011 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands", dated 8 March 2011, which are available on the agency's website, www.fitchratings.com. The agency assessed the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various structural stresses including prepayment speeds and interest rate scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by the legal final maturity.

The transaction strongly relies on the creditworthiness of SNS Bank which fulfils a number of roles in the transaction. SNS Bank is the seller, servicer and foundation account provider in this transaction. SNS Bank is rated below Fitch's eligible counterparty rating of 'A'/'F1'. For this reason, the agency accounted for a loss due to deposit set-off in the 'A-sf' and above rating scenarios. For the same reason Fitch did account for a loss of mortgage payments due to a disruption of payments.

Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan information on the securitised portfolio as of 30 November 2011. Most of the data fields were of sufficient quality with the exception of some missing income and employment type information (58% and 50% respectively). Fitch made a conservative assumption with regards to the missing information. The mortgage portfolio's collateral review involves reviewing vintage performance data and loan-by-loan loss severity information on the originator's sold repossessions, which Fitch used to validate the frequency of foreclosure assumptions, quick sale adjustments and foreclosure timing assumptions used within its analysis. Based on the received data, Fitch used its standard QSA assumption.

SNS Bank did provide cumulative default data by vintage for both NHG and non-NHG loans. This data was in line with Fitch's performance assumptions for the Dutch market. The performance of the NHG loans was significantly better compared to the non-NHG loans, therefore a reduction to the default probabilities of the NHG loans was applied. On the recovery side, Fitch analysed the claims under the NHG guarantee scheme entered by SNS Bank to the Stitching WEW between 2006 and 2011. Based on the payout of the claims, Fitch calculated a recovery rate vector incorporating the higher expected recoveries for the NHG loans.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is detailed in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.