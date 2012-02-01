(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has migrated Suresh Angadi Educational Foundation's (SAEF) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook to the "Non-Monitored" category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. SAEF's INR100m bank loans have also been migrated to 'Fitch B+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SAEF. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating may be reinstated and any rating action will be communicated through a "Rating Action Commentary".

SAEF is a not-for-profit trust established in December 2008.