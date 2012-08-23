Aug 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Hyland Software Inc. -------------------------- 23-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Prepackaged

software

Mult. CUSIP6: 40430D

Mult. CUSIP6: 44908X

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Sep-2007 B+/-- B+/--

12-Jul-2007 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Westlake, Ohio-based software vendor Hyland Software Inc. reflect its limited operational scale and relatively modest competitive position, with respect to much larger competitors with significantly more resources in the fragmented enterprise content management (ECM) industry. The company's predictable recurring revenue stream, stemming from high license renewal rates and favorable business segment growth, provides stability for the rating. Its limited revenue and EBITDA base and current ownership by a private-equity sponsor limit a possible upgrade.

Hyland is a provider of ECM software solutions that enable organizations to manage, control, and share unstructured (text, images, emails, and digital content) and structured content. The company generally targets middle-market businesses. Its products are tailored for specific users and vertical markets, with a specific focus on health care, but also caters to the financial services, government, and higher-education spaces.

Standard & Poor's characterizes Hyland's business profile as "weak." Hyland has a solid presence with its middle-market base, and modest-sized acquisitions have helped to strengthen its product offerings and expand into additional niche markets. However, its revenue and EBITDA base remain modest. Revenues of $234 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 are up about 25% compared with the year-earlier level of $186 million. The company has benefited from strong growth in new license and add-on sales and the associated professional services and maintenance revenues, new product introductions, increased sales in the health care space, and larger deal sizes.

Competition in the ECM market has increased over the past few years, as Microsoft introduced Sharepoint and as large vendors such as IBM and Oracle added ECM capabilities through the acquisition of smaller ECM providers. To date, these competitors' products have not been scaled or targeted to the middle-market level, and high switching costs, as well as the company's low customer concentration, offset competitive threats somewhat.

We believe that the ECM software market has higher medium-term growth potential than the overall software and information technology (IT) sector, and that Hyland's organic growth should remain healthy for the next few years, given the secular trends and still-low penetration within its target customer base. We believe that industry growth will be at double-digit levels as customers look to reduce costs, meet regulatory requirements, and automate document-intensive processes. Moreover, revenues are fairly protected by a predictable and highly recurring maintenance revenue base, with maintenance renewal rates in the high-90% area.

EBITDA margins for the 12 months ended June were in the low-30% area, marking a steady improvement from the mid-20% area in 2009, reflecting a scalable cost structure and a high incremental margin. Further maintenance growth and price increases could create further margin expansion. However, these margin levels are typical of software companies, and we expect further margin improvement to be constrained somewhat by Hyland's need to expand its sales channels and increase research and development (R&D) expenditures to improve its existing products and services to grow and meet customers' continually changing demands.

We note that the company was able to reduce leverage quickly to 3.5x as of June 30, from a first-quarter level of 3.9x, which followed a debt-financed $113 million distribution to shareholders. The 2011 year-end level was 3.1x. We characterize the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," reflecting the debt the company used to fund the dividend. Hyland's financial flexibility benefits from modest capital expenditures and working capital requirements, which enable it to generate good free operating cash flow (FOCF). However, we believe that the company will prioritize its near-term cash flow toward acquisitions and channel build-out to better penetrate other niche markets and improve its international footprint rather than debt repayment. Also, given its ownership structure and two dividend recapitalizations in as many years, we would view improvements in leverage as temporary.

Liquidity

We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that cash sources will materially exceed cash uses over the next year, even after factoring in a $15 million minimum level of acquisitions per year, as the company has minimal working capital needs, capital expenditures, and near-term debt maturities. Hyland's cash sources include nearly $22 million of cash on hand on June 30, 2012, solid cash flow, and full availability under its $20 million revolver. The biggest cash use is about $7 million to $8 million of capital expenditures a year.

However, costs could increase more significantly if the company becomes more aggressive in building out its channel, international presence, or SaaS (Software as a Service) model, which requires more data center and networking expenses. (SaaS is a software delivery model in which the provider makes software and related data available over a network.) The company has no meaningful debt maturities until the revolver expires in 2015 and has adequate headroom on its leverage and interest coverage ratio covenants.

Recovery analysis

The company's first-lien senior secured debt is rated 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectations of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For a complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Hyland Software, published on Ratings Direct on Feb. 27, 2012.

Outlook

Hyland's outlook is stable, reflecting its predictable operating performance and aggressive leverage that is likely to drop over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's second-tier position in the ECM market, limited scale, and financial ownership limit a possible upgrade in the next year.

We could lower the rating to 'B' if customer defections or losses, pricing pressure related to increased competition in the marketplace, or a weak economy result in margin erosion, lower free cash flow generation, and debt leverage staying in the 6x area.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: Despite Economic Headwinds, Global Technology Shows Balanced Ratings Trend, July 9, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, June 29, 2012

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008