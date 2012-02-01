(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Anchor Malls' (Anchor) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Anchor's INR2,450m term loan has also been affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'.

The ratings are based on the corporate guarantee provided by Agre Developers Limited (ADL) for Anchor's entire secured debt. The guarantee had been earlier extended by Future Realtors India Pvt Ltd. (FRIPL). Following a merger into ADL in January 2011, ADL is now responsible for FRIPL's liabilities (including contingent liabilities) and assets.

The Biyani family (key shareholders of Pantaloon Retail India Ltd (PRIL, 'Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable)) and Biyani family-promoted companies hold a 43.63% stake in ADL. Anchor's ratings factor in the strong linkages between Anchor and other PRIL related entities.

Anchor owns 47,650 sq. ft. of land in Chennai and plans to develop a commercial building of 150,000 sq. ft.; the development will comprise retail space of 90,000 sq. ft. and office space of 60,000 sq. ft.. However, construction of the mall has yet to commence, and the ratings are constrained by this factor, as well as by the fact that Anchor still depends on other Future group companies for its debt servicing.

As the ratings are mainly based on the corporate guarantee given by ADL, Anchor's rating will continue to be based on the credit profile of the guarantor, and a weakening of the linkage between Anchor and ADL would be a negative rating trigger. Positive rating triggers include commencement of mall operations and strong cash flow generation.

ADL is involved in the maintaining, operating, and managing of malls, and other real estate properties. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), ADL revenues were INR1,046.57m, operating EBITDA margin was 12.9%, interest coverage was 33.2x, and total debt/operating EBITDA was 2.2x.