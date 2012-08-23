(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 -

Summary analysis -- The Shipowners' Mutual Strike Assn. (Bermuda) - 23-Aug-2012

Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

7-Jun-2007 BBB+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Bermuda-based marine mutual insurer and reinsurer The Shipowners' Mutual Strike Association (Bermuda) Ltd. reflect the company's core status within the economic grouping collectively known as The Strike Club (the club). The principal operating entities include its sister underwriting companies, The Shipowners' Mutual Strike Insurance Association (Bermuda) Ltd. (Strike Bermuda) and The Shipowners' Mutual Strike Insurance Association Europe (Strike Europe). The ratings also reflect the club's strong capitalization supported by an extremely strong capital adequacy ratio, strong financial flexibility, stability and geographical diversification of customer base, and international market leadership in the niche of strike and delay insurance.

Partially offsetting these strengths are the narrowness of the club's product range, with its high sensitivity to the fortunes of the global shipping sector and increasing exposure to competition from other insurers and to self-insurance by shipowners. In addition, we consider that the club is also exposed to operational and key man risk due to the limited number of underwriters and its good, but potentially fragile, operating performance, which is constrained by high expenses relative to income.

The club has strong capitalization, which supports the rating. Capital adequacy, as defined by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' risk-based model, is extremely strong, but our overall view of capital is constrained by the small absolute size of the capital base, notably $33.1 million for the combined club as a whole. However, given the extremely short-tail nature of the principal business lines, we do not view reserving deficiencies as a significant threat either to capital or to the club's overall financial strength. Under our base-case scenario, we would expect the Strike Club to maintain extremely strong capital adequacy, as measured by our risk-adjusted model.

The club is the market leader in its specialist niche, with about 70% share of premiums in the shipping-related international strike and delay sector, and a very small share of the war risks and loss of earnings (LOE) markets. The narrowness of its product range and the simple, low-premium nature of its business leave the club open to competition from other providers and, in particular, to self-insurance by shipowners and charterers. We believe that a likely continued lower level of activity in the global shipping sector, as demonstrated by historically low Baltic Dry Index (BDIY) levels, is likely to constrain growth in premium calls. We anticipate that the club will sustain its competitive position through organic development in 2012; however, gross premium is expected to decrease by about 10%-12% (see competitive position below). War premium is likely to decline as Gulf of Aden premiums decline from an unusually high level in 2012. In 2013, we expect gross premium to stabilize around $43-$44 million.

We consider overall operating performance to be reasonably good given the club's vocation as a mutual whose primary purpose is to provide specialist insurance covers to its members at the least possible cost, aiming for underwriting breakeven accompanied by adequate reserving in any given policy year. The club reported a healthy combined ratio of 93% (2010/2011: 111%) and a bottom-line profit of $2.5 million (2010/2011: $3.1 million loss) in the financial year ending Jan. 31, 2012. For 2012, our base-case expectation is a net combined ratio (based on our definition) of about 95% to 100%. However, we believe that the high expenses and, in the short term, reduced mutual premium volumes will remain a constraint on the generation of surplus.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the club's commitment to maintaining risk-based capital adequacy at extremely strong levels, with free reserves expected to remain at or above $33 million in the financial year ending Jan. 31, 2013.

We anticipate that the club will maintain its market leadership in the niche of strike and delay insurance, although we believe that a continued reduced level of freight rates is likely to be reflected in lower consolidated gross premium margins.

We believe that upward rating potential is remote. We could take a negative rating action if capitalization weakened materially, if there were significant departures from the management team, or we thought that the club's competitive position came under threat from larger competitors or self-insurance by shipowners.