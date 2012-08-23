(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC ------------------------ 23-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476F
Mult. CUSIP6: 62476K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--
02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC is based on
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment, according to its criteria, of
the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as
"highly leveraged."
Mriya's credit quality continues to be constrained by what we see as an
aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its investment
program. Significant investment plans make the company's free cash flow
generation structurally weak by absorbing its internally generated cash and
requiring additional external financing.
Mriya's business risk profile is supported by its position as a large player
in the Ukrainian farming industry and history of profitable growth. The
company's profitability benefits from its high-quality farmland and equipment,
low labor and lease costs, and advanced crop cultivation and harvesting
processes. Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 64% in 2011.
Mriya's ratings are constrained, in our view, by its exposure to the volatile
agribusiness industry and earnings concentration in Ukraine, where changing
regulation, especially on export quotas, increases country risk.