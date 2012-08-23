(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 23 -

Summary analysis -- Mriya Agro Holding PLC ------------------------ 23-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: General farms,

primarily crop

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

02-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on Ukrainian farming company Mriya Agro Holding PLC is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment, according to its criteria, of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."

Mriya's credit quality continues to be constrained by what we see as an aggressive expansion strategy and liquidity risks stemming from its investment program. Significant investment plans make the company's free cash flow generation structurally weak by absorbing its internally generated cash and requiring additional external financing.

Mriya's business risk profile is supported by its position as a large player in the Ukrainian farming industry and history of profitable growth. The company's profitability benefits from its high-quality farmland and equipment, low labor and lease costs, and advanced crop cultivation and harvesting processes. Its adjusted EBITDA margin was 64% in 2011.

Mriya's ratings are constrained, in our view, by its exposure to the volatile agribusiness industry and earnings concentration in Ukraine, where changing regulation, especially on export quotas, increases country risk.