Feb 01 - Wider credit default swap (CDS) spreads are showing signs of increased uncertainty for Tesoro Corporation, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on Tesoro (reporting today) have sold off 15% over the past three months, underperforming the overall North America oil and gas industry (1.4% wider on average). CDS for Tesoro also became more liquid over that time period, up seven rankings to trade in the 18th regional percentile. 'Tesoro's underperformance is likely being driven by the company's expected fourth quarter net loss,' said Author and Diana Allmendinger.

In contrast, CDS on Dow Chemical Company (reporting tomorrow) have rallied 26%, compared to the 5% tightening experienced by the broader North American chemicals sector. CDS for Dow Chemical are now firmly pricing in-line with 'BBB' trading patterns. 'Improved market sentiment for Dow Chemical may be attributed to the company's strength in its regional and product diversification,' said Allmendinger.