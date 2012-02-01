(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank VTB (JSC)'s (VTB) two issues of senior unsecured exchange bonds, Series BO-06 and BO-07, each for RUB10bn, Long-term local currency ratings of 'BBB' and National Long-term ratings of 'AAA(rus)'.

Series BO-06 has a maturity date of 19 December 2014, a coupon rate of 8.5 % and a put option in December 2012. Series BO-07 has a maturity date of 23 January 2015, a coupon rate of 7.95% and a put option in January 2013.

VTB's obligations under the notes rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2011, retail deposits accounted for 0.4% of VTB's (the parent) total liabilities, according to the bank's Russian Accounting Standards.

VTB is Russia's second-largest bank by assets and equity and is currently 75% state-owned.