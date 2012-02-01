(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan-based Kapital Bank's (KB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+', with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KB's rating reflects Fitch's view of the potential for support from the Azerbaijan authorities ('BBB-'/Positive) if needed, given the bank's important role in distributing pensions through the largest country-wide branch network, its active involvement in government-financed operations and the close informal relationships between the bank and its shareholders and government authorities.

At the same time, Fitch views the probability of such support as only limited due to KB's limited franchise, its private ownership and the authorities' track record of failing to provide necessary capital support to the country's largest bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan ('BB+'/Rating Watch Negative) over an extended period of time. Substantial related party lending at KB also represents a significant corporate governance weakness in Fitch's view, and could weaken the authorities' willingness to support the bank in case of any deterioration in the relationship between the bank's shareholders and the authorities.

KB's Viability Rating reflects the bank's weak capitalisation, asset quality and performance, high related party lending and limited commercial franchise. At the same time, the rating also considers the bank's satisfactory liquidity position, supported by largely matched asset and liability maturities, the absence of material non-government wholesale funding and a significant cash cushion which covered roughly 65% of end-Q311 customer funding.

The bank's loss absorption capacity (the amount of additional reserves it could create without breaching minimum capital requirements) at end-Q311 was less than the amount of unreserved non performing loans (NPLs; overdue for 90 days). A substantial 55% of the portfolio at the same date comprised policy loans funded by the Azerbaijan authorities and guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance. A further 20% of loans were unseasoned related party construction exposures, albeit with apparently quite low loan to value ratios. NPLs in the remaining portion of the book were 28%, higher than at all other Fitch-rated banks in Azerbaijan. An equity contribution of AZN20m planned for 2012 will result in only temporary improvement in the bank's capitalisation as it is likely to be consumed by loan growth and operating losses.

KB was the second-largest bank in Azerbaijan by assets and retail deposits at end-2011. The bank's controlling shareholder (99.8%) is the Pashaev family, who are the in-laws of President Aliev.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed 'B+'