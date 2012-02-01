Feb 01 - The bankruptcies of Solyndra, Evergreen and SprectraWatt highlight the exposure of long-term financing for solar power projects to potentially short-lived manufacturers, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings.

Solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturers face numerous challenges in the swiftly changing industry. The rapid decline in PV panel prices raises financial pressures on manufacturers. The swelling size of project installations to achieve aggressive renewable energy goals increases completion risk. Moreover, projects that reach completion remain exposed to uncertain long-term panel performance.

As these pressures mount, few solar power manufacturers have an adequate level of financial strength to back warranty obligations for the full term of project finance debt. To evaluate this risk, Fitch applies various stresses to simulate a project's resiliency to manufacturer failure.

Fitch's rating analysis suggests that projects should be able to sustain multiples of expected annual degradation to PV module performance and still meet debt obligations. That said, financially weaker manufacturers that apply proprietary, demonstration-phase technology may still pose a constraint to the project debt rating.

