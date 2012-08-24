(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has today assigned China Oilfield Services Limited (COSL) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a Foreign-Currency senior unsecured rating of 'A'; the Outlook is Stable. Simultaneously, Fitch has assigned an expected rating of 'A(exp)' to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by COSL Finance (BVI) Limited (100% held by COSL) guaranteed by COSL. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

COSL's ratings are closely aligned with the credit profile of its parent, wholly state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC, 53.6% owner of COSL), due to the strong strategic and operational linkages between the two companies, and the tangible support COSL has received from CNOOC, as per Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology.

COSL is the largest and most integrated offshore oilfield services provider in China. It has consistently accounted for nearly 90% of the drilling services requirements of CNOOC, specifically those of CNOOC's upstream subsidiary, CNOOC Limited ('A+'/Stable), and the large majority of its well services, geophysical and marine support services requirements in offshore China. Despite CNOOC's aggressive overseas resource acquisitions, China offshore accounted for 71% of CNOOC's net proven reserves and about 80% of its oil & gas production in 2011.

Fitch believes that COSL's integrated model provides significant efficiencies and cost savings to CNOOC. COSL benefits from this relationship through strong utilisation rates for its assets in China and greater stability and visibility of earnings. COSL has generated around two-thirds of its revenues from CNOOC and about 70% from China. With growth in international (non-CNOOC related) revenue, Fitch expects CNOOC's share to reduce, but remain around 60% in the medium term.

Tangible support to COSL from CNOOC includes the prioritisation of COSL in domestic business, financial assistance via the provision of a CNY2bn credit facility in 2009. In addition, COSL manages the operation of deep-water rig HYSY 981, constructed by CNOOC, under a management contract.

Given COSL's history as a provider of oilfield services to CNOOC's shallow-water operations in China, its deep-water capabilities are not well developed. CNOOC is increasingly looking to deep-water for reserve replenishment and growth. Fitch believes that COSL's biggest challenge is to develop these capabilities to service CNOOC's future requirements.

CNOOC is supporting COSL in this endeavour - for example the arrangement with the HYSY981 deep-water rig. CNOOC's deep-water operations growth will be gradual, providing some time for COSL to develop its capabilities. Considering CNOOC's reserve life (proven: about nine years, proven developed: five years) and new discoveries in the shallow waters of China, Fitch expects that COSL's shallow-water operations will generate strong cash flow and utilisation in the medium term.

The agency considers COSL's international operations as relatively less strategic to CNOOC. Fitch believes that COSL will take a measured approach to its international investments and that overseas growth will not constrain resources needed to develop the domestic operations.

Fitch notes the change of control covenants in the draft indenture for the proposed USD notes setting the ownership threshold by CNOOC of COSL at 40%. Fitch takes the view that given COSL's importance to CNOOC and the future investments needs of COSL, especially capex for deep-water assets, CNOOC will continue to maintain a majority stake in the company.

COSL has robust credit metrics and sound liquidity. Its net debt/operating EBITDAR was 2.9x in 2011 (H1-12: 2.0x) and operating EBITDAR fixed charge coverage was 8.8x.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- weakening of the credit profile of CNOOC;

- evidence of weakening of operating and strategic linkages between COSL and CNOOC, including COSL ceasing to be majority-owned by CNOOC

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- evidence of stronger of linkages between COSL and CNOOC;

- strengthening of credit profile of CNOOC, although this is not expected in the medium term