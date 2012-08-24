Aug 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- JLOC XXXI is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that Morgan Stanley Japan Securities arranged.

-- One of the transaction's underlying loans, which had defaulted, has become impaired. We have confirmed that the principal on class D was written down following the impairment of the loan. Accordingly we have lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on this class.

-- The likely recovery amount from the properties backing the transaction's remaining loan is under downward pressure. Nevertheless, we have affirmed our ratings on classes B and C because the redemption of the senior classes of trust certificates has progressed.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its rating on the class D trust certificates issued under the JLOC XXXI Trust Certificates (JLOC XXXI) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B and C trust certificates issued under the same transaction (see list below). Class A fully redeemed on the principal and interest payment date in August 2012. We withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X securities in October 2011.

One of the transaction's underlying loans--which defaulted in July 2012, was backed by an office building in Osaka, and originally represented about 3% of the total issuance amount of the trust certificates--has become impaired. We have confirmed that class D, the lowest-level tranche, has incurred a loss following the impairment of the loan. Specifically, the principal on class D was written down on the principal and interest payment date in August 2012. Accordingly, we today lowered to 'D (sf)' our rating on this class.

Of the 22 nonrecourse loans that initially secured the trust certificates, only one loan remains. The loan originally represented about 6% of the total initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. After considering the minimum sales price for the related collateral properties in the servicer's property liquidation plan, we believe that the likely recovery amount from the properties is under downward pressure. Nevertheless, we affirmed our ratings on classes B and C because collection from the transaction's other underlying loans has progressed and, as a result, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratios of classes B and C have declined as the redemption of the senior classes progressed.

JLOC XXXI is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Twenty-two nonrecourse loans initially secured the trust certificates, and 62 real estate properties originally backed these nonrecourse loans. Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd. arranged the transaction, and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2015 for the class B to D certificates.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Request For Comment: CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology," June 4, 2012

"Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors," April 6, 2012

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," March 12, 2007

"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," March 12, 2007

RATING LOWERED

JLOC XXXI Trust Certificates

JPY24.3 billion trust certificates due February 2015

Class To From Initial issue amount

D D (sf) CCC (sf) JPY0.7 bil.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

JLOC XXXI Trust Certificates

Class Rating Initial issue amount

B BB- (sf) JPY1.1 bil.

C CCC (sf) JPY0.9 bil.