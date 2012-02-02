(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that the changes envisaged under the
road map that the Japanese Cabinet approved on Jan. 20, 2012, for the reform of the system
governing independent administrative agencies (IAAs), as well as the IAAs' organizational
structures and operations, could affect the credit quality of two transactions. The two
transactions are backed by beneficiary certificates based on a pool of fiscal loans extended
under the Japanese government's Fiscal Investment and Loan Program (FILP).
The adopted road map stipulates that the Japanese government is to create a
new system for the IAAs, and outlines actions the government needs to take in
this respect. Specifically, the government is set to conduct a drastic and
comprehensive examination of the current system governing the IAAs--which is
designed such that all the entities operate under the same rules--as well as
the IAAs' organizational structures and operations. The road map stipulates
that the government is to carry out the measures required to switch the IAAs
to the new system and organizational structures by the end of April 2014. As
such, Standard & Poor's believes that any future changes that could actually
be made in line with the adopted road map could lead us to review our ratings
on the following two transactions: the FILP Master Trust 1st Special Purpose
Co. series 1 transaction (FILP Master Trust 1) and the FILP Master Trust 2nd
Special Purpose Co. series 1 transaction (FILP Master Trust 2).
The notes issued under the FILP Master Trust 1 and FILP Master Trust 2
transactions are currently rated 'AA+ (sf)'. The notes are currently backed by
beneficiary certificates based on a pool of FILP loans extended to 11
government-related entities (GREs), eight of which would likely be affected if
the reform were to be implemented (measures to be taken with respect to the
eight entities are shown below). In our view, in such a case, changes in the
following areas would likely influence the credit quality of these
transactions: (1) the creditworthiness of the IAAs; (2) the diversification of
the asset pools; (3) the correlations between assets; and (4) the recovery
rates for loans extended to the IAAs following a default.
We have assigned our 'AA-' long-term rating and our 'A-1+' short-term rating
to Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF), which is one of the eight entities to
be reviewed. The outlook on the long-term rating on JHF is negative.
Meanwhile, we have conducted credit estimates for the seven other entities.
Our current ratings on, or credit estimates for, the eight entities reflect to
some extent potential changes in the credit quality of the IAAs as the reform
progresses, although our assumptions with respect to the likelihood of a
change in credit quality, as well as to other factors, vary from one entity to
another. We intend to review and update our assessments of the credit quality
of the IAAs as the details of the measures are released and the outlook for
reform becomes clear.
We will also reassess the following factors: (1) concentration in the loan
pools, which may increase if some of the debt of any obligor IAAs merged
through the reform is succeeded by the surviving entities; (2) our asset
correlation assumptions, after considering changes to the government's
financial support for the IAAs as a result of the reform; and (3) our
assumptions for the recovery rates of loans extended to the IAAs following a
default, after considering how the reform of the IAAs could affect their
operations and financial standing. Any changes in these assumptions could
affect our view of the credit quality of the FILP Master Trust 1 and FILP
Master Trust 2 transactions.
We will monitor the progress of the reform, and may review our assumptions and
our ratings on the above transactions if required.
LIST OF TRANSACTIONS BACKED BY FILP LOANS
Name Initial issuance amount Issue date Legal final maturity Rating
FILP Master Trust 1st Special Purpose Co.'s series 1 notes*
JPY100 bil. Feb. 29, 2008 June 2020 AA+ (sf)
FILP Master Trust 2nd Special Purpose Co.'s series 1 notes*
JPY100 bil. Aug. 6, 2008 June 2020 AA+ (sf)
*The collateral for both transactions comprise loans to GREs.
DETAILS OF MEASURES TO BE TAKEN FOR OBLIGOR IAAs
-- Urban Renaissance Agency (URA): The government is to review URA's
operations, and consider whether to divide and reorganize URA into smaller
separate entities and whether to downsize the IAA. It is set to decide on a
course of action by the end of fiscal 2012 (ended March 31, 2013). The
government will also consider converting URA into a corporation with special
status, which it would fully own. It is set to reach a decision on this by the
end of summer 2012.
-- Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF): The government is set to highlight
fundamental issues and reach a decision by the end of summer 2012.
-- Welfare and Medical Service Agency (WAM): WAM is to become a "Seika
Mokuhyou Tassei Houjin" (an entity that must meet targets set by the
designated government minister). The primary objective for WAM's financial
business is to develop audit and risk management functions similar or close to
those envisaged under Japan's Company Law. The entity will be subject to the
high-quality governance standards for Seika Mokuhyou Tassei Houjin under the
Financial Businesses category, as stated in the road map document. In
particular, it is to undergo onsite examinations by Japan's Financial Services
Agency.
-- Japan Water Agency (JWA): JWA is to become a Seika Mokuhyou Tassei
Houjin under the Administrative Businesses category. The objective is to
entrust or transfer noncore functions (functions other than those that
necessitate monitoring of conflicts of interest and those that involve safety
issues) to other entities. JWA will be subject to a major downsizing.
-- Center for National University Finance and Management (CNUFM): CNUFM
is to be abolished and its essential operations are to be succeeded by a new
entity created through the merger of the National Center for University
Entrance Examinations and the National Institution for Academic Degrees and
University Evaluation.
-- Japan Railway Construction, Transport, and Technology Agency (JRCTTA):
JRCTTA is to become a Seika Mokuhyou Tassei Houjin under the Administrative
Businesses category. Specific operations and operations relating to ships will
be subject to the governance standards applicable to typical Seika Mokuhyou
Tassei Houjin. Meanwhile, financial support operations for coastal shipping
companies will be subject to the high-quality governance standards for Seika
Mokuhyou Tassei Houjin under the Financial Businesses category.
-- National Hospital Organization (NHO): NHO will be converted into an
entity that is established in accordance with a law enacted specifically for
the purpose of its establishment.
-- Japan Student Services Organization (JSSO): JSSO will be reorganized.
Then, the government will consider primarily whether to (1) combine the entity
with a new entity created through the merger of the National Center for
University Entrance Examinations and the National Institution for Academic
Degrees and University Evaluation; or (2) transfer some of the functions to
other entities. It is set to reach a decision by the end of summer 2012.
