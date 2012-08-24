(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia's Kirov Region Long-term foreign and local
currency ratings of 'BB-', a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and a National Long-term
rating of 'A+(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect the agency's expectation of a gradual improvement of the
region's budgetary performance, moderate level of direct risk and low contingent
liabilities. However, the ratings also factor in the short-term nature of the
region's debt, high refinancing risks and modest economy, with wealth indicators
below the national average.
Fitch notes that improvement of budgetary performance with the operating margin
stabilising at about 8%-10% and a reduction of refinancing risk would lead to an
upgrade. Conversely, continuous deterioration of operating performance
accompanied by increased refinancing pressure due to further growth of
short-term debt would lead to a downgrade.
Fitch expects the region's direct risk to increase in 2012, but to remain below
RUB11bn by year-end. Fitch expects direct risk to average 30% of current revenue
in 2012-2014, which is moderate compared to international peers. The region's
direct risk increased to a moderate RUB9bn (26% of current revenue) in 2011 from
RUB6bn a year earlier.
The main concern is the short-term nature of debt, which represents a
significant 77% of direct risk. The region needs to refinance RUB4bn of bank
loans in H212. However, Fitch does not expect problems with refinancing this
amount as the region has unused committed credit lines totalling RUB10.5bn and
good liquidity. The agency notes that the region's reliance on short-term bank
loans could cause severe refinancing risk if the financial markets become less
favourable.
Fitch expects moderate improvement of budgetary performance in 2012-2014 with
margins at about 5%-7%. This will be supported by continued expansion of the
region's tax base, marginal growth in current transfers and Fitch's expectations
of opex growth control. Operating balance deteriorated in 2011 to 4.1% of
operating revenue (2010: 6.8%) due to operating expenditure growth of 8% not
being compensated by operating revenue growth. The latter grew by moderate 5.3%
in 2011 despite impressive tax revenue growth by 21.8% yoy. However, current
transfers from the federal budget declined by around 9%, which constrained
operating revenue.
The region's economic profile is weaker than that of the average Russian region.
Gross regional product (GRP) per capita was 68% of the national median in 2010.
However, major tax payers have demonstrated strong results in 2011 leading to
exceptionally strong 64% yoy growth of corporate income tax proceeds to regional
budget. The administration forecasts annual economic growth to average 3% in
2012-2014.
Kirov Region is located in the eastern part of European Russia. The region
contributed 0.4% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.9%
of the country's population.