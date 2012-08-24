BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
Ratings -- Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 24-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Apr-2009 BBB/-- --/--
25-May-2006 BBB+/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Negative 29-Apr-2009
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9