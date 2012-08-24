BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
Ratings -- Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 24-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Taiwan
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 14915V
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
06-Sep-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9