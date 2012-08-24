BRIEF-FLYHT Aerospace says Nola Heale will not be continuing as CFO
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 24 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd. ---------------------------- 24-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Sep-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Nov-1996 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sr
unsecd BBB+ 10-Sep-2007
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: sub BBB 04-Apr-2006
US$200 mil var rate subordinated nts due
04/26/2016 BBB 05-Apr-2006
US$200 mil 6.125% Subordinated med-term nts ser
2010-01 due 11/30/2020 BBB 21-Nov-2010
US$1 bil med-term note Prog 03/20/2006: S-T
debt A-2 10-Sep-2007
* Says Nola Heale will not be continuing in her position of CFO & VP Finance of FLYHT
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 9