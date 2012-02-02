(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 02 -

-- Chalco's operating performance was much worse than we expected due to low profitability, subdued aluminum prices, and high production costs, which have weakened its financial risk profile.

-- But we still see a "high likelihood" of extraordinary support from the government for the Chinese aluminum producer, supporting a three-notch uplift in the rating.

-- We are lowering Chalco's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb+' and the foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Chalco's financial performance is likely to remain weak throughout 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its foreign currency long-term corporate credit rating on China-based aluminum producer Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd. (Chalco) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' after lowering the stand-alone credit profile to 'bb' from 'bb+'. The outlook on the corporate credit rating is negative. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Chalco to 'cnA-/--' from 'cnA+/--'.

"We downgraded Chalco to reflect the company's worse-than-expected financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2011 and our view that aluminum prices are likely to remain subdued in 2012 due to uncertainty in the global economy," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu. "As Chalco's production costs remain high, we see little likelihood that the company will be able to improve its cash flow coverage measures or reduce its high debt levels while its profitability remains low."

The rating on Chalco continues to reflect our expectation that the company will receive extraordinary timely and sufficient support, in the event of financial distress, from the government of the People's Republic of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+). The government effectively controls 42% of Chalco through the company's parent, Aluminum Corp. of China (Chinalco; not rated) and Chalco's own subsidiary. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, we have assessed that there is a "high" likelihood that the government would extend extraordinary support to Chalco.

Chalco's 'bb' stand-alone credit profile reflects our view that the company has a satisfactory business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile.

Higher electricity costs and much lower aluminum prices resulted in an operating loss for Chalco in the fourth quarter of 2011, according to its announcement on Jan. 30, 2011. We had expected a similar financial performance to that in the third quarter. In our view, the company's margin will remain under pressure in 2012, based on current aluminum price trends. Chalco has taken efforts to cut its high costs, but its low self-sufficiency in electricity is a continuing constraint. In addition, as a state-owned enterprise (SOE), the company has social responsibilities; for example, it can't lay off surplus workers at many of its operating facilities, thereby increasing its operating leverage.

We expect Chalco's cash flow coverage to remain very weak for its rating category in 2012. For example, we estimate its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt may be as low as 5%-6%. Chalco's debt level remains high compared with peers. Its ratio of debt to capital was about 57% as of Sept. 30, 2011. We don't expect any meaningful debt reduction in the coming year because the company still has large capital expansion plans. We project Chalco will continue to generate sizable negative free operating cash flow in the next couple of years at least, even if profitability improves somewhat.

Management has stated its intention to improve Chalco's capital structure through issuing up to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9 billion in common shares in the domestic market (the company has obtained all necessary regulatory approval in China). We see a low likelihood that such issuance will happen soon because the stock markets are volatile and the company's share price has declined sharply in the past year.

"The negative outlook on the rating reflects our expectation that Chalco's financial risk profile is likely to remain very weak in the next 12 months as aluminum prices remain subdued and the demand growth for aluminum product slows in China," said Mr. Lu.

We may lower the rating if Chalco's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates further. This could happen if aluminum prices do not rebound from the currently low level and there is no sign of improvement in end-market conditions, such that the company's ratio of FFO to total debt stays below 10% for a prolonged period of time.

The rating upside potential is currently limited. However, we could consider revising the outlook to stable if the company improves its profitability by increasing operating efficiency, such that its stand-alone credit profile improves and stabilizes--for example, its ratio of FFO to total debt rises above 12%.

