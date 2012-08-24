We also revised the outlooks on the long-term credit ratings on the insurers' three holding companies and four affiliated companies relating to these holding companies:

Outlook Revision; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Cathay Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Cathay Century Insurance Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative A-/Stable

Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative A-/Stable

Fubon Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative A-/Stable

Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative A-/Stable

Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3

Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2

At the same time, we lowered the Greater China credit scale ratings on the following eight entities:

Downgraded

To From

Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnAA- cnAA

Cathay Century Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnAA- cnAA

Fubon Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnAA- cnAA

Fubon Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnAA- cnAA

Shin Kong Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnA- cnA

Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnBBB+/cnA-2 cnA-/cnA-2

Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnA-/cnA-2 cnA/cnA-2

Taiwan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Greater China Scale Rating cnA- cnA

The outlook revisions reflect our view of the heightened pressures on life insurers' credit profiles due to the current macroeconomic slowdown (for details, please see Asia-Pacific's Life Insurance Market Faces A Challenging Outlook For 2012, July 2, 2012). Under our assessment of life insurers' higher risky investment exposures, the persistent low interest rate environment, and Taiwan's slow GDP growth prospects, the insurers are likely to experience a longer period of volatile capitalization and low earnings than we originally expected.

"We expect life insurers to remain exposed to high equity investment leverages over the next few quarters, which will make their capitalization susceptible to volatile capital market performance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Serene Hsieh. "As of the end of 2011, domestic equity stocks represented 1.65x of shareholders' equity in the local insurance sector--higher than for insurers in Taiwan's closest regional peers--and continues to rise."

Under the current low interest yield environment, Taiwan-based life insurers face pressure to enhance their investment returns through increasing equity stock exposures. Enlarged market risk exposures as well as limited growth in core capital have been the primary factors pressuring insurers' capital strength in recent quarters.

Standard & Poor's believes that low interest rates will persist for a longer period than under our previous expectation, due to the current unfavorable macroeconomy.

"In our view, the persistent low interest rate environment and Taiwan's lower GDP growth prospects are likely to constrain life insurers' abilities to enhance their earnings through effectively raising recurring yields," said Ms. Hsieh. "These factors are also likely to hinder insurers' abilities to grow new business in low-cost regular insurance products, which help dilute the high cost of their in-force insurance liabilities. As a result, we expect life insurers to take longer to overcome their legacy problem liability costs exceeding investment returns."

However, life insurers' fundamental earning ability through the accumulation of mortality and loading surpluses is likely to remain quite stable, underpinned by their adequate underwriting skills and pricing adequacy. The aggregated mortality and loading surpluses are likely to provide some buffer for earnings volatility from investment markets.

"The outlook revisions on the related holding companies and affiliated companies are based on the application of our group methodology criteria," added Ms. Hsieh. "These life insurers are core members of their respective groups. This means that the negative outlook revision also pressures the credit profiles of their related groups, which in turn affects the ultimate issuer credit ratings on their core affiliates."

The only exceptions to this are Cathay United Bank Co. Ltd. and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co. Ltd., which benefit from a degree of implicit support from the government of Taiwan [Republic of China; AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+ (Unsolicited)] due to the banks' "moderate systemic importance" in Taiwan's banking sector.

For analytical enquiries concerning Cathay United Bank, please contact Terry Sham and for Fubon Bank (Hong Kong) please contact Ivan Tan.

