(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 24 - Changes to the German Pfandbrief Act, which have been adopted by the German Federal Government in the Cabinet this week, will be positive for investors by giving them a fuller picture of market risk contained in these covered bonds programmes, Fitch Ratings says.

The amendment to Article 28 of the Pfandbrief Act, which sets out Pfandbrief issuers' quarterly disclosure obligations, will require them to publish the proportion of fixed rate cover pool assets and covered bonds, as well as the net present value of the difference between assets and liabilities of the same foreign currency, to make investors aware of possible currency mismatches.

It also says that the weighted average seasoning of real estate loans in the cover pool and the share of ECB eligible cover assets should be disclosed, and requires more detailed disclosure of substitute assets, including a breakdown by country.

Furthermore, it stipulates a finer breakdown of the maturities of assets and liabilities into six-month bands for the upcoming two years. While an improvement, given the medium and long-term nature of much Pfandbrief issuance, many outstanding issues have more than two years until maturity.

There is still no provision for loan-to-value (LTV) disclosure on mortgage assets. We acknowledge the practical challenges of LTV disclosure, for example in disentangling complex arrangements where more than one loan to more than one borrower is secured on the same property. In Sweden, covered bond issuers have agreed to calculate and present some key cover pool statistics, including the weighted average LTV, uniformly (through the "Max LTV per property" method). This shows that progress towards consistent LTV calculation and disclosure across programmes is possible.

The Pfandbrief Act already prohibits the inclusion in the cover pool of loans or loan parts with more than 60% LTV based on mortgage lending values. Nevertheless, we think more details on LTVs would give investors a useful tool to compare mortgage Pfandbrief programmes.

We do not anticipate any ratings impact from the changes, as our analysis already incorporates the information that will now be disclosed to investors, reflecting the fact that in many Pfandbrief programmes, maturity, interest rate, and currency mismatches are as at least as important as the cover pool credit risk in assessing the programme's ability to meet obligations following a default of the issuer. For example, we receive and publish full amortisation profiles of both assets and liabilities on our covered bond surveillance pages.