Aug 24 - In a newly-published Special Report, Fitch Ratings
sets out the broad sovereign rating implications of external financial support,
including bond purchases by the European Central Bank (ECB) and/or the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM)/EFSF.
The rating implications of external financial support, including bond purchases,
are assessed by Fitch on a case by case basis. The Special Report, whose main
features are summarised below, sets out in detail the possible positive and
negative implications of external financial support.
Sovereign bond purchases by the ECB in the secondary market and primary (or
secondary) market purchases by the EFSF ('AAA') or ESM would likely be credit
positive and ease downward pressure on sovereign ratings in the eurozone. The
willingness and ability to conduct bond purchases in primary and secondary
markets can allow the sovereign to retain affordable access to market funding,
reduce the risk of self-fulfilling liquidity crises and by lowering sovereign
credit spreads, ease domestic financial and credit conditions.
However, were bond buying by the official sector simply to substitute rather
than support market access, the reliance on policy-conditional external
financial support would not be consistent with a high investment-grade sovereign
rating (single 'A' category and above). Prolonged reliance on official external
support - whether directly lent or via bond purchases - with little prospect of
a resumption of market access in the foreseeable future would place further
downward pressure on sovereign ratings and lead to the likely loss of
investment-grade status. In such a scenario, the political and financial
incentives for official creditors to exercise their seniority over private
creditor claims to impose a restructuring of privately held sovereign bonds
would steadily rise.
The preferential treatment accorded to the ECB of Greek government bonds whereby
they avoided the deep "haircut" imposed on private bondholders revealed that the
ECB has de facto preferred creditor status. With the ESM also benefitting from
explicit seniority over private creditors, junior only to the IMF, official
sector support in the context of the eurozone crisis implies subordination of
private creditors. Nevertheless, the sovereign debtor's lower debt service
burden and reduced probability of default can be sufficient to more than offset
the negative credit implications of subordination, underscoring that the rating
implications of external financial support will continue to be assessed on a
case-by-case basis.
The revealed seniority of the ECB will reduce the effectiveness of renewed bond
purchases unless it is able to credibly address the "seniority issue". But even
if the ECB is able to credibly pre-commit not to exercise its preferred creditor
status in the event of default, its bond purchases are likely to be associated
with EFSF/ESM bond purchases/lending, implying some subordination of private
creditors. Nonetheless, subordination will not necessarily dominate the positive
aspects of ECB/ESM bond purchases and financial support, especially in the
context of a well-designed policy programme that enjoys domestic political
support and is effectively implemented.
The report, entitled 'Sovereign Rating Implications of External Support, Bond
Purchases and Seniority', is available on www.fitchratings.com.
